Japan's import of grain from Russia surges by 5,679% in July
TASS
Fri, 18 Aug 2023 09:27 UTC
Meanwhile, Japan's import of fish from Russia decreased by 35.3%. Japan also decreased its import of nonferrous ore by 93% and import of nonferrous metals by 69.5%. Japan's import of steel decreased by 52.2%, while import of medical equipment decreased by 93.8%.
At the same time, Japan ramped up its export of medical products to Russia by 1,123.2% in July compared to the same period of 2022. It also increased its export of rubber by 248.5%, export of paper products by 45.3%, but reduced its export of plastics by 34.9% and steel by 94.3%.
Overall, TASS calculations indicate that the trade volume between Russia and Japan in July decreased by 51%, to approximately $715 million, compared to the same period of the last year. The trade volume decreased despite the 25% growth of Japanese export to Russia, caused by an abrupt spike of car shipment. One month before the ban on export of petrol and diesel cars with engine volume above 1.9L entered into effect, vehicle shipments grew 84% compared to last July and by 53% compared to the yearly average. This category contributes to about 73% of Japan's overall export to Russia.
Japan's overall import from Russia also fell significantly, by 69.6%, due to the decrease of import of Russian liquefied natural gas and coal, which contribute to about 60% of Russia's overall export to Japan.
The Press was protected so that it could bare the secrets of the government and inform the people. Only a free and unrestrained press can effectively expose deception in government. And paramount among the responsibilities of a free press is the duty to prevent any part of the government from deceiving the people.
Recent Comments
This disaster and its aftermath has a very strong "Hurricane Katrina" vibe...
Rumor has it that it is the other way around. The Nazis hold court with *elensky.
With its present parliament Germany seems to want to be turned to rubble once again.
I highly doubt the results. To be scientific (in a sense of "using the scientific method"), it would require all the researchers to <not>...
Surprise, surprise ... Anybody here regarding Wackopedia as a "reliable source of information" ?!? :O
Comment: Yet again, the sanctions regime is only applicable sometimes, and even when it is in theory applied, nations have been circumventing them by getting the products through an intermediary, all of which goes some way in to showing why the West's economic warfare against Russia has been failing.
It's also particularly notable that this surge in buying has occurred with grain, a commodity which, along with rice, many have been warning is facing further price increases, potential supply chain issues, and shortages: