© Kimbra Cutlip/ UMD



In July, 2023, Japan increase grain import from Russia by 5,679.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, says the report, published by the Ministry of Finance of Japan.Meanwhile,Overall, TASS calculations indicate that the, to approximately $715 million, compared to the same period of the last year. The trade volume decreased despite the 25% growth of Japanese export to Russia, caused by an abrupt spike of car shipment. One month before the ban on export of petrol and diesel cars with engine volume above 1.9L entered into effect, vehicle shipments grew 84% compared to last July and by 53% compared to the yearly average. This category contributes to about 73% of Japan's overall export to Russia.