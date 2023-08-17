Hundreds of pieces of heavy military equipment seized by Russian troops during the campaign against Ukraine have been put on display as part of a massive open-air exhibition just outside of Moscow. Visitors are able to view both Ukrainian-made weapons and those provided to Kiev by the West.Videos published in Russian media showed dozens of trophy weapons lined up at the 'Patriot Park' venue located west of the Russian capital. The exhibition is part of the international military and technical forum 'Army-2023'.The Russian Defense Ministry, which organized the event, said the exhibition includes everything from American M-113 armored personnel carriers and Swedish CV90-40's to French wheeled AMX-10RCR tanks and Australian Bushmaster armored vehicles.According to the ministry, the event. Accompanying descriptions also relate how and where each weapon was captured by Russian troops.Over 870 types of armaments seized by Russian forces were provided for the exhibition.The event features not only ground equipment, but also several patrol boats captured in the Black Sea port city of Mariupol.The Russian Defense Ministry regularly reports on the destruction of Ukrainian systems in the ongoing conflict. According to the ministry,Russia's armed forces also regularly publish photos and videos of captured Ukrainian vehicles, including Western-made examples. One such clip featured a German-made Leopard tank.Earlier this week, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that there is "nothing unique or invulnerable to Russian weapons," including Western-made arms., he added.