The 'Big Short' investor who called the 2008 stock market has made a $1.6bn (£1.3bn) bet on a second crisis by the end of this year.Michael Burry, the Wall Street traderwith the Securities and Exchange Commission, the American financial regulator.Mr Burry's firm, Scion Asset Management, has bought $866m in "put options" against a fund that tracks the S&P 500, the American benchmark index. These give investors the right to sell shares at a fixed price in the future and means that he could make a profit if shares fall.The firm has also bought $739m in bets against a fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100, which follows some of America's largest technology companies.Such is his conviction, Mr Burry, according to reports.The hedge fund manager first rose to fame with his bets against the American housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, a move that netted his investors hundreds of millions of dollars in profits.His actions were chronicled in Michael Lewis' book The Big Short, and later made into a film in which he was portrayed by Christian Bale.Mr Burry is known to be an eccentric character on Wall Street . He has a glass eye as a result of suffering a rare form of cancer as an infant and his success is often attributed to a strong ability to focus.Before joining the fund management industry, Mr Burry studied economics and pre-med at the University of California, and later earned a medical degree.Although he is not a practising doctor, he has kept his licence as a physician active with the Medical Board of California.At the end of The Big Short, it was noted that Mr Burry's investing had become focused on "one commodity: water".However, by 2019 he told Bloomberg he had sold out of these investments to focus on stock picking and recommended investors look at smaller companies in Japan. Mr Burry also expressed concern over what he viewed as a "passive investing bubble"."Trillions of dollars in assets globally are indexed to these stocks," he said. "The theatre keeps getting more crowded but the exit door is the same as it always was."Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the self-help best-seller "Rich Dad Poor Dad", suggested this week that both Mr Burry and the"I just watch these guys waiting for the market to crash then go back in," Mr Kiyosaki told Fox News. "It's a lot of money sitting on the sideline right now."