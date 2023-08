Moody's cut credit ratings of several small to mid-sized U.S. banks on Monday and said it may downgrade some of the nation's biggest lenders, warning that"Many banks' second-quarter results showed growing profitability pressures that will reduce their ability to generate internal capital," Moody's said in a note."Thisand asset quality looks set to decline, with particular risks in some banks' commercial real estate (CRE)portfolios."Moody's said, declines in office demand as a result of remote work, and a reduction in the availability of CRE credit.The agency also changed its outlook to, including Capital One (COF.N) , Citizens Financial (CFG.N) and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) of confidence in the U.S. banking sector, leading to a run on deposits at a host of regional banks despite authorities launching emergency measures to shore up confidence.