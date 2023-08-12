- High-energy laser weapons can now operate 'infinitely', thanks to a new cooling system that completely eliminates the build-up of waste heat
- The technology could significantly change the face of battle by extending engagement times, and increasing range and damage, researchers say
weapon technology, claiming they have developed a new cooling system that allows high-energy lasers to operate "infinitely" without any build-up of waste heat.
According to scientists at the National University of Defence Technology, in Changsha, Hunan province, the new cooling system completely eliminates the harmful heat that is generated during the operation of high-energy lasers. The issue has been a major technical challenge for laser weapon development.
With the new technology, weapons can now generate laser beams for as long as they want, without any interruption or degradation in performance.
Chinese military scientists have achieved a significant breakthrough in the development of laser weapons. They have discovered a new method for cooling these weapons, enabling continuous firing of laser beams without interruption. This advancement makes laser weapons much more viable for utilization in actual combat scenarios.
The People's Republic of China is actively advancing laser weaponry with the aim of neutralizing missiles, drones, and fighter jets, potentially replacing existing air defense systems. The United States also has ongoing programs dedicated to developing combat lasers. However, numerous initiatives have been halted due to challenges related to cooling mechanisms, size constraints, and the weight of the lasers.
Nonetheless, recent Chinese innovations appear to address some of these challenges. China has already unveiled a prototype of the next-generation aircraft carrier, featuring electromagnetic weaponry and laser installations. This promising "super-ship" theoretically has the potential to replace an entire fleet of conventional vessels. China has already surpassed the United States in terms of warship quantities. Moreover, China recently conducted a successful simulation of a hypersonic attack against American aircraft carriers.
China's technological progress is causing significant concern in Washington. The White House has declared a state of "emergency" due to China's growing military and intelligence advancements. President Biden has enacted measures prohibiting Wall Street from investing in Chinese companies involved in microelectronics, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.
The White House is actively attempting to slow down China's development to maintain a technological lead of 1-2 generations. However, the People's Republic of China is already ahead in 37 out of 44 critical technological sectors, possesses twice as many registered patents as the U.S., and, for the first time, has surpassed America in terms of the most cited scientific publications. Ongoing military advancements, particularly in hypersonic technology and lasers, indicate that the United States is finding it increasingly challenging to keep pace with China in the ongoing arms race.
