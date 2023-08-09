© Screenshot/YouTube/KTVQ News



© Senior Airman Daniel Brosam/U.S. Air Force/ AP/File



The Air Force has detected unsafe levels of a likely carcinogen at underground launch control centers at a Montana nuclear missile base where a striking number of men and women have reported cancer diagnoses.A new cleanup effort has been ordered.Air Force Global Strike Command said in a release Monday. In those samples,PCBs are oily or waxy substances that have been identified as a likely carcinogen by the EPA. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a blood cancer that uses the body's infection-fighting lymph system to spread.In response,commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, has directed "immediate measures to begin the cleanup process for the affected facilities and mitigate exposure by our airmen and Guardians to potentially hazardous conditions."After a military briefing was obtained by The Associated Press in January showing thata rare blood cancer, theto look at cancers among the entire missile community checking for the possibility of clusters of the disease.based on new data from a grassroots group of former missile launch officers and their surviving family members.According to the Torchlight Initiative,who served at nuclear missile sites, or their surviving family members,over the past several decades.What's notable about those reported numbers is that the missileer community is very small. Only a few hundred airmen serve as missileers at each of the country's three silo-launched Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile bases any given year. There have beensince the Minuteman operations began in the early 1960s, according to the Torchlight Initiative.For some context, in theaccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, andpeople annually, according to the American Cancer Society.Minutemen III silo fields are based at Malmstrom, F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming and Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.Missileers are male and female military officers who serve in underground launch control centers where they are responsible for monitoring, and if needed, launching fields of silo-based nuclear weapons. Two missileers spend sometimes days at a time on watch in underground bunkers, ready to turn the key and fire Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles if ordered to do so by the president.Much of the electronics and infrastructure is decades old. Missileers have raised health concerns multiple times over the years about ventilation, water quality and potential toxins they cannot avoid as they spend 24 to 48 hours on duty underground.The Air Force discovery of PCBs occurred as part offrom June 22 to June 29n the Air Force's ongoing larger investigation into the number of cancers reported among the missile community. During the site visits a health assessment team collected water, soil, air and surface samples from each of the missile launch facilities.At Malmstrom, of the 300 surface swipe samples, 21 detected PCBs. Of those, 19 were below levels set by the EPA requiring mitigation and two were above. No PCBs were detected in any of the 30 air samples. The Air Force is still waiting for test results from F.E. Warren and Minot for surface and air samples, and for all bases for the water and soil samples.