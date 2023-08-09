Waterfalls formed following severe storms on August 2 at Lake Powell, creating a spectacle for onlookers

Recent storms have created an unbelievable sight at Lake Powell's Iceberg Canyon in Utah, as waterfalls formed over the cliffs on Wednesday, August 2.

The natural phenomenon comes as the reservoir levels continue to rise to record levels, reversing a devastating drought.

Authorities issued a warning for severe storms on Wednesday. The storms brought thunder, lightning, hail, and winds up to 70mph.

Following the storm, massive amounts of water crashed down the rocks, as seen in videos captured by Adrianne Cooper and Eric Wells, ABC4 reported.


Over the past few months, Lake Powell's water levels have risen by 44 feet as a result of repeated winter storms.

During the winter, snow levels reached 160 percent of what is considered normal in Utah.

The stark contrast was so notable that it could be seen in satellite images, captured by The European Space Agency's Copernicus SENTINEL-2.

The rise in the water levels at Lake Powell can be attributed to the historic 2022/23 winter season

Snow levels shattered 40-year-old records in the state, with a snow water equivalent of 30 inches, which began just before the satellite began recording the time lapse images.

The amount of snow allowed the United States Bureau of Reclamation to release water through the Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell, which aided the downriver Lake Mead.

