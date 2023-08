Recent storms have created an unbelievable sight at Lake Powell's Iceberg Canyon in Utah, as waterfalls formed over the cliffs on Wednesday, August 2.The natural phenomenon comes as the reservoir levels continue to rise to record levels, reversing a devastating drought.Authorities issued a warning for severe storms on Wednesday. The storms brought thunder, lightning, hail, and winds up to 70mph.Following the storm, massive amounts of water crashed down the rocks, as seen in videos captured by Adrianne Cooper and Eric Wells , ABC4 reported. The stark contrast was so notable that it could be seen in satellite images, captured by The European Space Agency's Copernicus SENTINEL-2.The amount of snow allowed the United States Bureau of Reclamation to release water through the Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell, which aided the downriver Lake Mead.(More here