The local authorities swiftly responded to the situation and confirmed the arrest of one person in connection with the attack.
The attack took place near Seohyeon station, a popular area for commuters situated approximately 20 km (12.43 miles) away from Seoul. Known for housing a large department store and numerous shops, the location is frequented by many residents.
The attack resulted in 12 of the victims being hospitalized.
The motive behind this harrowing assault remains obscure, leaving the community and investigators searching for answers.
Comment: These seemingly random and brutal attacks against people otherwise unknown to the attacker have been on the rise in recent years.
The incident has triggered concerns, particularly as it follows closely on the heels of another rare stabbing attack in Seoul just a few days prior. That incident led to the death of one person, while three others sustained injuries.
The assailant in the last incident launched his attack near the Sillim Subway Station in southwest Seoul and was later detained by police officers at the scene.
"The suspect is a man in his 30s and he did not look intoxicated. We are questioning him as to the motive of his crime," police explained
Footage posted on local television station YTN's YouTube channel shows emergency workers running toward the scene carrying stretchers to treat the wounded victims.
Stabbings are rare incidents in South Korea as the country had a murder rate of 1.3 per 100,000 in 2021, according to AFP.
Comment: Reported on July 10: 3 children among 6 killed in stabbing at kindergarten in southern China