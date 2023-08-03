© Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images



Leprosy cases are surging in Florida, said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with a new report suggesting the central area of the state may have become an "endemic location" for the infectious, potentially debilitating disease.There were, according to a report published on Monday by the CDC. Florida was among the top reporting states, and almost a fifth of all cases were reported in the state's central region.Meanwhile, the number of reported, the CDC reported, with growing instances of people contracting leprosy within the country."Whereas leprosy in the United States previously affected persons who had immigrated from leprosy-endemic areas,the CDC said.The CDC said the data represented "mounting epidemiologicalNationally, the number of reported leprosy, according to the federal Human Resources and Services Administration. The increase in central Florida, however, represents a new cause for concern."Travel to this area, even in the absence of other risk factors, should prompt consideration of leprosy in the appropriate clinical context," the CDC said., can lead to serious disabilities, including nerve damage, if left untreated. However, the diseaseThe CDC cited the case of a 54-year-old man who lives in central Florida. The man had not traveled domestically or internationally, had not had "prolonged contact with immigrants from leprosy-endemic countries", and had denied exposure to armadillos, which are known to carry the disease.The man, who has since been treated for leprosy, worked in landscaping, the CDC said, "and spends long periods of time outdoors".the CDC said.