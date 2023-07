© Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg



Drug shortages, though not uncommon, have hit 9-year highs in the US. Over the past year there have been shortages of antibiotics, chemotherapies and ADHD medicines, to name a few.

The Covid-19 pandemic diverted already scarce public health resources away from STD work.

A shortage of penicillin to treat a skyrocketing number of syphilis cases is so dire that US health officials are debating the need to declare a public health emergency, according to people familiar with the matter.has been especially worrying to the federal government. The Department of Health and Human Services is mobilizing a new federal task force to tackle the problem, and staff are discussing the possibility of declaring a public health emergency which could give officials access to more funding to address the crisis, according to people familiar with the matter."This is a remarkable shortage," said Joseph Cherabie , an assistant professor at Washington University in St. Louis's medical school, who treats syphilis patients. Because of the need to conserve the drug for pregnant patients, other people are getting less-than-ideal treatments for the infection.The government's efforts are being led by Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine , according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Levine has spent months recruiting experts to tackle the syphilis crisis, including officials at HHS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, which has been brought in to address ongoing drug shortages.Levine and US health officials at the CDC are weighing the benefits of the public health emergency declaration, such as the additional flexibility and money it would give HHS, one of the people said. They're also considering the potential drawbacks.Ultimately, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has the power to make a declaration."The Department is closely monitoring the alarming rise in cases of syphilis and will continue working to address this public health threat," an HHS spokesperson said.The situation is, creating far-reaching consequences that imperil lives., driving up demand for the drug.That created an acute problem at a time when syphilis cases were rising precipitously. Rates of syphilis in 2021 were the highest since 1990, according to the most updated government data., selling it under the brand name Bicillin L-A.The company has told the FDA that supply disruptions for the two most common doses of penicillin G benzathineSyphilis is especially dangerous for pregnant people, whoPenicillin G benzathine is also often the most recommended treatment for people who aren't pregnant. Yet with supplies running short, the CDC is advising that doctors turn to another antibiotic, doxycycline. That's less convenient for patients, becauseThat makes doctors worry that some patients might not complete their treatment with doxycycline. Syphilis particularly affects people suffering from substance abuse, housing instability or homelessness, which makes it more difficult to sustain long-term medical care.There's also less evidence backing the drug than there is for penicillin, according to physicians."We're learning in real time how effective doxycycline can be," Cherabie said.Some states or health systems are directing doctors to use doxycycline for syphilis. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has instructed state-funded clinics to use doxycycline for certain patients because of the shortage, spokesperson Chelsea Wuth said.At Houston Methodist, a health system with seven hospitals in the Houston area, penicillin G benzathine is reserved for pregnant patients and babies with syphilis, spokesperson Gale Smith said.Some clinics have been able to get sufficient amounts of the Pfizer drug, at least for the time being. State-operated health clinics in South Carolina have been able to purchase as much as they need, a spokesperson for the health and environment department said. has fallen as more effective medications for HIV have become available, leaving people vulnerable to illnesses like syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea.and get them help. STD prevention work happens largely at local and state public-health departments, which have been losing money and staff over the years.The rise in syphilis cases is prompting concern at a state level. Last year, New Mexico renewed a statewide public health order mandating that health-care providers screen pregnant women for syphilis multiple times to catch the disease. The state had only one case of congenital syphilis reported in 2017. It had 42 in 2020.