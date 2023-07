© MARIO DUNCANSON/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) informed a federal judge late Wednesday it did "not intend to proceed" with a campaign finance charge against disgraced FTX founder and Democrat super donor Sam Bankman-Fried.Consultation with the Bahamas on the campaign finance charges in Bankman-Fried's original extradition document last year were behind the decision as part of an effort to adhere to the legal obligations therein, Forbes reports In the filing addressed to New York federal judge Lewis Kaplan, the Bahamas did not include the eighth charge from the original indictment, a campaign finance violation, in its extradition treaty.Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon opened the hearing by announcing the DOJ wanted to remand the cryptocurrency entrepreneur into custody, AP reports Judge Kaplan declined to rule on that motion during Wednesday's hearing, instead setting up a schedule for both the prosecution and the defense to file written submissions on that matter. In the meantime, he imposed an interim gag order preventing Bankman-Fried from communicating publicly.Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to charges that he cheated investors and looted FTX customer deposits.The 31-year-old, who was seen as a crypto whiz before the exchange collapsed last year, has been free on $250 million bond since his December extradition from the Bahamas. He is required to remain at his parents' home in Palo Alto, California, and his electronic communications have been severely limited.Bankman-Fried's trial is scheduled for Oct. 2. The DOJ's letter did not say if prosecutors intend to fold the campaign finance charge into the second trial in March.