Typhoon Doksuri has caused widespread flooding and landslides in the southeastern province of Fujian after making landfall on Friday morning.As it moves north and deeper inland, the cyclone will bring extreme rainfall to Beijing and its neighbouring provinces, affecting 130 million people, according to the National Meteorological Centre.Meteorologists said the intensity of rainfall in northern China from Saturday to Tuesday could reach or exceed a 2012 downpour in Beijing that killed 79 people.The Wanzhou emergency management administration said an emergency flood-prevention response had been activated with more than 12,000 people evacuated to safer ground.The extreme seasonal weather has affected nearly 1,950 hectares (4,820 acres) of crops and resulted in an economic loss of almost 228 million yuan (US$31.6 million), while more than 350 homes have been destroyed.Further heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for Chongqing over the next three days and the Wanzhou district government has promised to continue working to protect lives and properties.Since Tuesday, the Chongqing municipal water conservation bureau has upgraded the disaster response level to Level 3, the third highest in the four-tier flood and drought emergency response system.The disaster came as Xi warned that the country was entering a critical period in the flood season, with all seven main river systems - including the Yangtze and Yellow Rivers, as well as the southern Pearl River and waterways further north - at risk.He asked relevant departments, including the emergency management ministry and water resources ministry, to strengthen overall planning and coordination to monitor the situation and provide early flood warnings to prevent disaster.He told officials at all levels to take responsibility for protecting the land to remember that "life comes first", state news agency Xinhua reported.