President Trump and top 2024 GOP presidential contender spoke to American Sunrise on Friday morning, and when asked about Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign, he said outright that the Florida governor should "get out for the good of the party."Trump campaigned for DeSantis in 2018. At the time, the AP wrote"He was dead," Trump said of DeSantis' gubernatorial campaign efforts in 2018, "when I endorsed him, he came begging for an endorsement, when I endorsed him he had a couple of like a rocket ship. One day! One day," he said, noting that DeSantis had been down in the polls."He was losing at a level that you would never even believe possible," Trump told the Real America's Voice host. "I even said, 'I don't think that if George Washington came back from the dead, if Abraham Lincoln came back from the dead, I don't think they could help you Ron, you're dead.'""And then three years later," Trump continued, "they ask him a question, 'are you gonna run against the president,' and he said 'I have no comment.' And I said 'wait a minute, did he say he has no comment? That means he's running.'" Trump laughed."So, we hit him hard." Trump said.Trump was also asked if he would engage in a debate hosted by the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in August, Trump said there is essentially no reason for him to do so since he has such a commanding lead. He leads the GOP field in polling , and has done since he announced his run in November 2022.He said he hasn't "made a final decision."