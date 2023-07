© Luca Cosma



On July 20, a new vent opened up

Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna, is blowing scores of ethereal "vortex rings" every day from a single vent locatedOn July 23, Boris Behncke , a volcanologist with Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology who is based in Sicily alongside Mount Etna, wrote on Twitter that the volcano had beenVortex ringsPhotographer Luca Cosma , who also runs the tour company Etna Hiker , snapped a series of stunning pictures of the vortex rings on July 23 while escorting a group to the Bocca Nuova crater."Such gas rings, he added.Mount, Behncke wrote. The Sicilian volcano spits out the gaseous loops most years, but the number of the rings varies every year., he added.Vortex ringsThe secret to Etna's vortex ringshe vent inside the Bocca Nuova crater. In a study published Feb. 9 in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers simulated vortex rings using a computer model and found that perfect rings required "a combination of fast gas release from gas bubbles at the top of the magma conduit and regularity in the shape of the emitting vent."Vortex rings are not the only unusual signs of activity recently spotted at Mount Etna.in the Bocca Nuova crater, Behncke wrote on Twitter . This hole is, according to Volcano Discovery , a site that tracks volcanic eruptions.However, none of the recent activity means that a major eruption is imminent, Behncke wrote.