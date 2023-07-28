A sinkhole has appeared on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) section leading to Karak, prompting road closure.Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman shared this latest development on her Facebook account, alerting those who are travelling between Kuala Lumpur and Karak."I've received information on the sinkhole ... the road has been closed off (for both directions)."For those planning to travel to Kuala Lumpur or to Karak, they have to go through Bentong," she said in her Facebook post, reminding everyone to be safe on the road and follow LPT management's directives.She also shared pictures of the sinkhole obtained from the public.Social media users thanked Young Shefura in the comment section for her prompt information, which would help with their travel planning.Meanwhile, LPT in a post on its Facebook page advised motorists from Kuantan to Kuala Lumpur exit at the East Bentong intersection and re-enter at the West Bentong intersection following the sinkhole at KM66.1 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway."Users from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan are directed to exit at the West Bentong intersection and re-enter at the East Bentong intersection," according to the post uploaded tonight.