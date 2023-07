© Drew Angerer / Getty Images



Government is 'absolutely' in possession of UAPs

'Nonhuman biologics' were found at a crash site

Stigma associated with sightings 'silences' possible witnesses

UFO spotted accelerating to 'supersonic speeds'

Former military officials made a series of mystifying claims about unidentified aerial phenomena under oath at Wednesday's congressional hearing.Three former military officials told Congress Wednesday that they believe the government knows much more about UFOs than it is telling the public.Lawmakers on the committee, baffled by some of the testimony, repeatedly noted that UAP sightings are an issue of bipartisan concern and raise national security questions. Separately,"The sheer number of reports, whistleblowers and stories of unidentified anomalous phenomena should raise real questions and warrant investigation and oversight. And that's why we are here today," Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the subcommittee, said in his opening statement. "UAPs, whatever they may be, may pose a serious threat to our military or civilian aircraft. And that must be understood."Here are five of the witnesses' main claims from the hearing:The former U.S. intelligence official said he led Defense Department efforts to analyze reported UAP sightings and was informed of a "multidecade" Pentagon program that endeavored to collect and reconstruct crashed UAPs.Grusch said he prefers to use the term "nonhuman" rather than alien or extraterrestrial.Asked by Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., to substantiate the crashed UAPs claim, the former intelligence official said he could not divulge specific details, once again claiming the information was too sensitive to share with the public.Officials must establish a 'safe and transparent reporting process'Some lawmakers and witnesses pushed the federal government to establish clear channels to communicate UAP information with both the public and the military, and said the military should establish a comprehensive reporting process for unidentified objects sightings.The former Navy pilot claimed that commercial airline pilots have spotted UAPs too.Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., echoed the calls for more transparency. She noted that Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, had previously told Congress that there was "no credible" evidence of extraterrestrial life.Grusch objected to Kirkpatrick's claim, prompting Foxx to say that "contradiction is a perfect example of why we need to inject transparency into our government."Graves told the panel that stigma "silences" pilots who fear "professional repercussions," which he said is "compounded by recent government claims questioning the credibility of eyewitness testimony."Those institutional hurdles led Graves to form a first-of-its-kind group that pushes for policy changes, serves as a hub for pilot whistleblowers and advocates for more disclosure by the military and other government agencies.Lawmakers said they hoped the hearing could help assuage pilots' fears of speaking out."This hearing will not be the end of this discussion, but a new chapter and start. We should encourage more reporting, and more study of UAPs," Garcia said. "The more we understand, the safer we are."Fravor told the committee that the technology he and his team encountered defies logical explanation."The technology that we faced is far superior to anything that we had," Fravor claimed. "And there's nothing we can do about it, nothing."