For many Americans, the news that Congress was holding hearings about a possible secret UFO program was a stark surprise.The hearings on Wednesday appear to inject a dose of science fiction into the usual business of Congress — as well as a note of bipartisanship that, for the contentious House Oversight Committee, is almost as remarkable as the claims that the Pentagon may be hiding alien spacecraft.But it has taken nearly two decades of sober, bipartisan legislative work to get to the point where the search for UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) is politically mainstream.From the mysterious videos that started it all, to the 2007 foundation of a secret UAP-hunting program, to the 2021 passage of a UAP whistleblower law, to the military's own acknowledgment of hundreds of unexplained phenomena, here are five moves by lawmakers and government officials that helped take the hunt for UAP into the public square.In 2020, the Pentagon released unclassified videos that seemed to show U.S. fighter pilots tracking a mysterious craft with capacities far superior to their own."It accelerated like nothing I've ever seen," Commander David Fravor told the Times, adding that he was "pretty weirded out." The object zoomed off into the distance, covering— about three times the speed of the F-18's tailing it — before disappearing.Teased by other sailors and aviators that night, Fravor recalled telling a fellow pilot that he was confused by what he had seen. The craft "had no plumes, wings or rotors and outran our F-18s. I want to fly one."When the Pentagon released Fravor's video, along with two others recorded in 2015, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada) offered qualified praise."I'm glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, butof research and materials available," Reid wrote on Twitter. "The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed."Reid's interest was more than casual: In 2007, after seeing Fravor's video himself, the senator was a major driving force behind the creation of a secret — or at least unpublicized — program to gather and vet accounts and videos of UAP."After that project became public, Senators, Congressmen, committees, and staff began to pursue this issue and uncovered a vast web of individuals and groups with ideas and stories to share," Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Reid's successor as majority leader, recounted in a recent statement Reid worked closely in this effort with two other senators, The New York Times reported : Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) and Ted Stevens (R-Alaska). Reid later told the Times that the meeting "was one of the easiest meetings I ever had. Ted Stevens said, 'I've been waiting to do this since I was in the Air Force.'"Stevens, Reid later told New York Magazine , was interested because he had a UAP encounter of his own. As Reid recounted, Stevens told him: "I was in my airplane alone and off to my left was an object. I could see it. It was so close to me. I would veer up, down, sideways. Wherever I went, it was there. I was starting to get low on fuel, went and landed, and went to the air-traffic controller. I said, 'Was there anybody up in the air with me?' The guy said, 'I don't know what you're talking about.'"Many of the early contracts in the nascent Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program went to an aerospace entrepreneur named Robert Bigelow, who had a UFO interest of his own — and a family history to boot. His grandparents had once seen "something in the air. This so-called flying saucer, for lack of a better description." As part of the $22 million program, Bigelow led an effort to consolidate reports and footage of UAP."It's my belief you guys kind of want to be spoon-fed," Reid added. "You don't want to do any work on your own."This task force was created "to improve [Defense Department] understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs," the agency wrote in a 2020 memo. "The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security.""The safety of our personnel and the security of our operations are of paramount concern," the agency wrote.One notable feature of the Pentagon memo was its use of the term UAP — a replacement for the more commonly recognized UFO, or Unidentified Flying Object. That more familiar phrase had been "skunked" by its long association with cranks, Merriam Webster noted at the time.The report suggested that in at least one way, Reid's program had successfully changed the climate around UAP data:The UAP task force generating those reports was the one to which now-whistleblower David Grusch was assigned as a liaison from the National Reconnaissance Office, a lesser-known cousin to offices like the Central Intelligence Agency, in 2019. (In 2021, Grusch became a co-lead at the task force.)Grusch has not provided any hard evidence for these allegations.Scientists told The Hill that there was no way to evaluate those claims on their own merits.But thanks to a 2022 law , Grusch is legally protected for making them.For many in Congress, limited protections for whistleblowers releasing unclassified information don't go far enough. As the Senate debates the mammoth annual military funding bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a bipartisan group of senators is pushing a bill that would make the Pentagon cough up its UAP records — and create a public clearinghouse of that data at the National Archives and Records Administration.Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) all co-sponsored the bill."The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena," Schumer said in a statement accompanying the legislation."We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public. I am honored to carry on the legacy of my mentor and dear friend, Harry Reid and fight for the transparency that the public has long demanded surrounding these unexplained phenomena," he added.