© REUTERS



A former Air Force officer and intelligence official told Congress Wednesday he believes the government is hiding captured UFOs — and claimed he could not reveal whether anyone was murdered to keep the secret contained.David Grusch, a former national reconnaissance officer representative for the Pentagon's Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, made the startling remarks during a bombshell House Oversight subcommittee hearing on UAP — Pentagon jargon for UFOs.Asked whether the government has possession of such vehicles, Grusch replied: "Absolutely.""I have to be careful asking that question," he said, suggesting that he may be able to reveal more in a classified setting.Asked whether he had faced "any retaliation or reprisals" himself, Grusch said he had, but declined to say more, citing an investigation underway on his behalf.During her opening remarks, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) alleged that the panel was prevented by the Pentagon from getting fully informed about the phenomena.Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) also criticized the denial of a classified briefing, highlighting that Grusch said he could not provide detailed information on the types of aircraft collected, when the alleged UFO recovery program began, or the identities of the 40 individuals he has interviewed.Luna agreed, saying: "It is time to have an open-minded discussion on this topic, to hear the evidence and understand the magnitude of what this means — not just for our nation but for humanity."It's not just military service members spotting unidentified flying objects — members of Congress are too, according to Burchett."I'd also like to thank the members of Congress who have supported our efforts to make this hearing happen," the Republican said in his opening remarks."Some have even confided in me that they've had UFO sightings of their own. Those members, of course, some of them, wish to remain anonymous and I'll keep it that way."Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said the Wednesday hearing was overdue, stating that "many Americans are deeply interested in this issue and it shouldn't take the potential of non-human origin to bring us together.""For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained. And it's long past time that they got some answers," he said. "The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena."Wednesday's hearing drew significant buzz online and attracted a sizable in-person audience as well, with attendees coming from as far as Denmark, according to Burchett.Grothman, who quipped that it was "the most exciting subcommittee in Congress this week" in his opening remarks, speculated that the large audience was due to the government's historic lack of openness about the issue."The lack of transparency regarding UAPs has fueled wild speculation and debate for decades, eroding public trust in the very institutions that are meant to serve and protect them as evidenced by the large number of people we have here."