Strong winds and continuous heavy rains brought by Typhoon Egay battered parts of Metro Manila early Wednesday, causing floods in some areas.In Valenzuela City, knee-deep floods in parts of Arkong Bato, one of the major roads in the city, posed a challenge to motorists.In Malabon City, gutter-deep floods were reported along MH Del Pilar, Maysilo and Tatawid intersection.Some parts of Rizal Avenue corner C3 Road in Caloocan as well as a portion of Araneta Avenue in Quezon City were also submerged in flood around 3 a.m.All affected roads are passable to all kinds of vehicles as of this hour.PAGASA earlier raised the yellow rainfall warning in the said cities, which means that flooding is possible especially in low lying areas.