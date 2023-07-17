Several areas in Valenzuela and Malabon experienced flooding due to continuous heavy rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon since Saturday morning.In Valenzuela, residents were evacuated from Barangay Viente Reales before noon on Saturday but were allowed to return a few hours later.Floodwaters along the Viente Reales bypass road reached six to eight inches deep on Saturday but subsided yesterday, according to the city government's disaster risk reduction and management office (DRRMO).The flood along T. Santiago street in Barangay Canumay West ranged from 10 to 12 inches deep on Saturday and subsided to four to five inches yesterday. No residents were evacuated, according to the Valenzuela DRRMO.Barangay Arkong Bato was also flooded on Saturday but its residents were not told to evacuate. The flood along M.H. del Pilar street reached five inches deep while the flood at the intersection of MacArthur Highway and C. Santiago street was at two inches, allowing all types of vehicles to pass through, the Valenzuela DRRMO said.Yesterday morning, the city government reported flooding along MacArthur Highway anew due to rising water levels in Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan.As of 7 p.m. yesterday, the city government reported that the flood in Dalandanan reached four inches deep, making the area impassable to small vehicles.Eight families in Barangay Balangkas were evacuated yesterday.In Malabon, Dampalit street in Barangay Muson and Flamingo street in Barangay Panghulo were also flooded before dawn on Saturday.Barangay Santolan in Malabon reported flooding seven inches deep yesterday but floodwaters receded quickly, according to DRRMO head Roderick Tongol.