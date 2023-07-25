© Antonio Masiello/Getty Images



Israel's parliament, or Knesset, passed the first of several judicial reforms proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Monday, defying protests and pressure from the White House.The new law prevents courts from using their own idea of "reasonableness" in blocking government policies. Critics had long argued that the "reasonableness" doctrine allowed the left-leaning judiciary to abuse its power, and that it tended to do so more often against Israel's conservative governments.Netanyahu came out of hospital on Monday morning, where he had been fitted with a pacemaker over the weekend, to attend the vote.Police used water cannons to deter some demonstrators who wanted to block the entrance to the Knesset.The fate of remaining reforms is unclear. Netanyahu paused the overall reform package after protests in the spring, allowing time to negotiate with opposition parties. But those talks collapsed. He then decided to move ahead with the reforms, albeit in piecemeal fashion.and other democratic countries;Last-ditch efforts by the country's largest labor union, and by ceremonial president Isaac Herzog, to propose compromises failed on Monday, and Netanyahu held his coalition together in a party-line vote on the bill.CNN inaccurately described the new reform as blocking the courts from reviewing all government policy.