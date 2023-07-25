© Reuters



At least six people tragically lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Balochistan on Monday, prompting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to declare an emergency in the rain and flood-hit areas of the province and initiate rescue operations.The monsoon rains have persisted for the past week, with significant rainfall recorded in several districts, including Sahabpur, Lasbela, Bolan, Harnai, Sorab, and Zhob.Among the devastating incidents, at least two individuals were swept away by floodwaters in Naseerabad district, and rescue workers later recovered their bodies in the districts of Harnai, Lasbela, and Sohbat Pur.The PDMA has been working tirelessly to reach all those affected by the heavy rains across the province. Faisal Panezai, the Director of PDMA, reported that a letter was sent to authorities urging the imposition of Section 144 on all picnic points in response to the monsoon rains.Additionally, 300 food packets and necessary supplies have been delivered to the deputy commissioners in each district.Notably, last year's monsoon rains in Balochistan caused a considerable number of casualties, particularly among children.Flash floods wreaked havoc in several districts, including Lasbela, Kech, Khuzdar, and Jhal Magsi, leaving residents stranded on the roofs of their homes.Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had to order helicopter evacuations, relocating nearly 50,000 families to safer places while the death toll reached at least 105.