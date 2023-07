Disgraced former ABC investigative journalist James Gordon Meek is reportedly set to plead guilty to federal child pornography offenses , which could have put him behind bars for decades.Meek, 53, is expected to change his plea to guilty at an appearance in a federal courtroom in Virginia on Friday.The move to change his plea comes after his attorney filed a motion in June to delay his July trial, The Daily Beast reported The filing argued a delay would allow Meek's team and prosecutors to 'engage in discussions regarding the possible resolution of the case.'The disgraced producer, 53, was indicted on three child pornography counts in April, including the possession and distribution of images depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.Meek's lawyer, Eugene Gorokhov, is now seeking a conditional plea that would allow his client to withdraw a guilty or no contest plea if an appeals court later rules in his favor or the evidence in the case changes.The defense attorney alleged in pre-trial motions that the FBI raid on Meek's Arlington property illegally obtained evidence.Although these arguments were dismissed by the judge, any later appeal may bring those allegations back into focus.The former producer initially pleaded not guilty in the case, but court records indicate he plans to change that plea during Friday's hearing.Meek's alleged predatory behavior was first exposed when Dropbox alerted authorities to child porn stored in his account in March 2021, the New York Post reported.In the wake of the search, Meek abruptly resigned from the network and disappeared from public view.Following the raid, the department obtained a search warrant for Meek's iCloud account on November 14.They allegedly contained backups of two of his devices and included a screenshot of one of the explicit discussions. Investigators also uncovered an Apple laptop that contained 'approximately 90 images and videos of child pornography.'Snapchat and Instagram accounts were also uncovered that allegedly contained conversations and images of unidentified females alleged to be minors.Meek was arrested the following January and formally arraigned in April.Federal investigators unsealed a series of letters in April in which federal investigators and attorneys describe how Meek and others had 'pressured' a 16-year-old girl to sext them, despite the minor sharing her age with Meek, the Daily Beast reported.Before his downfall, Meek had built up a reputation for trailblazing journalism, which had exposed shocking military cover-ups, friendly fire deaths, and foiled terror plots.