Biden's anxieties over the Ukraine War and the election in 2024 come into view...Let's start with a silly fear but one that does signal the Democratic Party's growing sense of panic about the 2024 Presidential election. It was expressed to me by someone with excellent party credentials:The strange duo will then sweep to a huge victory over a stumbling Joe Biden, and also take down many of the party's House and Senate candidates.and getting him to rebuff Vladimir Putin by announcing that he would support NATO membership for Sweden. The public story for Biden's face-saving coup was talk about agreeing to sell American F-16 fighter bombers to Turkey.Biden promised that a much-needed $11-13 billion line of credit would be extended to Turkey by the International Monetary Fund. "Biden had to have a victory and Turkey is in acute financial stress," an official with direct knowledge of the transaction told me. Turkey lost 100,000 people in the earthquake last February, and has four million buildings to rebuild.Reporters were told, according to the New York Times, that Biden called Erdogan while flying to Europe on Sunday. Biden's coup, the Times reported, would enable him to say that Putin got "exactly what he did not want: an expanded, more direct NATO alliance." There was no mention of bribery.A June analysis by Brad W. Setser of the Council on Foreign Relations, "Turkey's Increasing Balance Sheet Risks," said it all in the first two sentences —The critical fact, Setser writes, is that Turkey "is on the edge of truly running out of usable foreign exchange reserves — and facingAnother key element of the complicated economic issues facing Turkey is that Turkey's banks have lent so much money to the nation's central bank thatshould Turks ever ask for the funds back."The irony for Russia, and a reason for much anger in the Kremlin, Setser notes, is the rumor thatand not demanding that the state gas importer pay up.All of this European political and economic double dealing was done openly and in plain sight. Duplicity comes much differently in the United States.