these entities might be extraterrestrial or interdimensional, or possibly both.

"We are dealing with a multidimensional paraphysical phenomenon that is largely indigenous to planet Earth."

The information presented in the memo aligns with the Interdimensional Hypothesis, which suggests that UFOs originate from other dimensions rather than extraterrestrial locations.

Then Why Do UFOs Crash?

Ultimately, Vallee advocates for the development of a new scientific paradigm that can encompass the multidimensional nature of reality and accommodate the possibility of other forms of intelligence and consciousness beyond our own.

Experiencing Another Dimension

"There was one case in San Jose. A woman had seen something over her house. It was a big disc, and I say, 'How big was it?' And she says, 'Well, it was about the same size as her house. It was, you know, just like that.' Then I say, 'Well, when you went inside, you said, uh, you know, there was this being, and the being took you on a staircase.' I say, 'Where did the staircase go?' Well, the staircase went up the side of this big round room. I say, 'How would you compare it?' Well, like a movie house, you know, like an M5 theater. I said, 'That's bigger than your house.'"

"A crashed UFO recovered by the US military 'distorted space-time' and was 'bigger on the inside', claims a top attorney involved in bringing UFO whistleblowers to Congress."

"Daniel Sheehan says he was told the mind-boggling tale by a whistleblower who allegedly took part in an illegally-undisclosed program retrieving crashed non-human spacecraft - and who has now briefed Senate Intelligence Committee staff."