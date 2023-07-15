Grusch made a sensational claim by stating that in 1945, the United States intercepted a mysterious craft that was initially recovered by Mussolini's forces in Italy back in 1933. As evidence of this extraordinary event, Grusch presented a handwritten Italian memo containing small drawings at the bottom. What made this revelation even more intriguing was the implication of the Vatican's involvement, suggesting the religious institution was not only aware of the existence of NHI but also actively participated in suppressing this information.
Grusch made significant assertions regarding the NHI, stating that these entities might be extraterrestrial or interdimensional, or possibly both. He described sightings and recoveries of multiple operational crafts of various sizes, including one as large as a football field. Alarmingly, he revealed the recovery of NHI bodies and hinted at potential formal agreements between the U.S. government and some NHI factions.
Grusch is not alone in assuming that UFOs are perhaps interdimensional or higher-dimensional entities and this theory has been well-supported by others. The extraterrestrial hypothesis has remained the primary explanation for UFOs by many experts. However, there are many UFOlogists that have abandoned it in favor of the interdimensional hypothesis.
Paranormal researcher Brad Steiger wrote:
"We are dealing with a multidimensional paraphysical phenomenon that is largely indigenous to planet Earth."Astronomer and UFO researcher Jacques Vallée states that UFOs and related events of a paranormal nature involve visitations from other "realities" or "dimensions." The idea proposes that these alternate realities exist separately yet parallel to our own. In 1975's The Edge of Reality, Vallée and Hynek considered the possibility of what they call "interlocking universes."
Hynek speculated that there might exist alternate universes with different quantum rules or vibration rates. He suggested that our own space-time continuum could be a mere slice of a universe with many more dimensions. Drawing an analogy, he compared it to the challenge of convincing an aborigine that TV pictures were passing through the room at that very moment. Similarly, he proposed that interlocking universes could potentially exist right here alongside ours, challenging the notion of them being located elsewhere.
In Vallée's book "Passport to Magonia: On UFOs, Folklore, and Parallel Worlds," published in 1969, he put forth the idea of a parallel universe coexisting with our own. He reiterated this concept in subsequent writings, outlining his objections to the extraterrestrial origin hypothesis of unidentified flying objects (UFOs). These objections included the abundance of unexplained close encounters exceeding the requirements for a physical survey of Earth, the unlikely humanoid body structure of alleged "aliens" for interstellar travel, the contradicting behavior reported in abduction accounts, the historical evidence of UFO phenomena throughout recorded human history, and the suggestive abilities of UFOs to manipulate space and time, hinting at alternative possibilities.
A study published on ResearchGate proposes the existence of an interdimensional membrane acting as a barrier between dimensions, with unstable entrances in the form of interdimensional tunnels. These tunnels would unpredictably wander between hyper-surfaces, and anyone caught in their entrance could potentially travel to dimensions beyond the fourth, as permitted by the laws of physics within our four-dimensional universe. Singularities and horizons would be absent in these tunnels, allowing for exploration of higher-dimensional realms.
One of the first reports suggesting UFOs are interdimensional comes from the FBI vault. Memo 6751 acknowledges the existence of an alien presence. Former FBI officer John DeSouza, the author of "The Extra-Dimensionals: True Tales and Concepts of Alien Visitors," points to the memorandum as a significant document in UFOlogy.
The information presented in the memo aligns with the Interdimensional Hypothesis, which suggests that UFOs originate from other dimensions rather than extraterrestrial locations. The memo mentions several characteristics that support this idea. The claim that attacking a UFO would likely result in the destruction of the attacking plane indicates advanced defensive capabilities beyond our understanding.
The mention of different types of occupants or remote control capabilities implies the presence of beings or entities from other dimensions. Reports of UFOs using radiant energy or rays to disintegrate attacking ships suggest highly advanced technology.
The ability of UFOs to disappear without leaving any trace indicates their potential to traverse dimensions or manipulate visibility. While UFOs may not be reachable by conventional radio, their potential detectability through radar hints at unconventional communication systems. These elements, dating back to the Roswell incident in 1947, contribute to the foundation of the Interdimensional Hypothesis for the origins of UFOs.
Then Why Do UFOs Crash?
Jacques Vallee's perspective on UFO crashes is quite different from the conventional belief that they are accidental events. He suggests that these crashes are intentional occurrences with a specific purpose orchestrated by the mysterious visitors. (Source)
Vallee first highlights the weak and contradictory nature of the evidence surrounding UFO crashes. He claims that many alleged crash sites have not been properly investigated or verified by independent experts. Furthermore, he questions the credibility of witnesses and whistleblowers who claim to have encountered alien bodies or debris, suggesting that they may be unreliable or have ulterior motives.
In addition, Vallee argues that the physical characteristics of the supposed alien craft and materials defy the laws of physics and engineering. Rather than attributing these anomalies to our lack of understanding, he proposes that they result from a deliberate manipulation of human perception by the UFO intelligence.
According to Vallee, the purpose of the UFO crashes is not direct communication with humanity but rather the creation of a complex and enigmatic scenario that challenges our assumptions and beliefs about reality. He suggests that these crashes serve as catalysts, evoking various reactions from different groups of people, such as curiosity, fear, awe, skepticism, denial, or fascination. Vallee views these reactions as part of an ongoing experiment conducted by the UFO intelligence on human consciousness and culture, potentially holding profound implications for our future evolution.
Vallee acknowledges that he does not know the ultimate goal or motive of the UFO intelligence. However, he asserts that it is neither hostile nor benevolent but rather indifferent to our welfare. He cautions against interpreting the UFO phenomenon solely based on our own expectations or desires and urges maintaining an open-minded and critical approach.
Ultimately, Vallee advocates for the development of a new scientific paradigm that can encompass the multidimensional nature of reality and accommodate the possibility of other forms of intelligence and consciousness beyond our own.
Experiencing Another Dimension
On Jesse Michels' show, Vallee discusses a very strange UFO case that includes experiencing another dimension by the witness. Valle said:
"There was one case in San Jose. A woman had seen something over her house. It was a big disc, and I say, 'How big was it?' And she says, 'Well, it was about the same size as her house. It was, you know, just like that.' Then I say, 'Well, when you went inside, you said, uh, you know, there was this being, and the being took you on a staircase.' I say, 'Where did the staircase go?' Well, the staircase went up the side of this big round room. I say, 'How would you compare it?' Well, like a movie house, you know, like an M5 theater. I said, 'That's bigger than your house.'"
A similar incident was also shared by an American attorney Daniel Sheehan soon after Grusch's interview. Daily Mail reported:
"A crashed UFO recovered by the US military 'distorted space-time' and was 'bigger on the inside', claims a top attorney involved in bringing UFO whistleblowers to Congress."The newspaper further writes,
"Daniel Sheehan says he was told the mind-boggling tale by a whistleblower who allegedly took part in an illegally-undisclosed program retrieving crashed non-human spacecraft - and who has now briefed Senate Intelligence Committee staff."Sheehan described an account told to him by an insider of a crash retrieval program. According to Sheehan's account, the recovery involved a 30-foot saucer partially embedded in the earth. When attempts were made to pull it out using a bulldozer, the saucer detached in a pie slice-like shape, revealing its construction.
Sheehan mentioned that a person entered the saucer, and inside, it was described as being as large as a football stadium, causing disorientation and nausea. He also stated that there were time and space distortions associated with the craft. However, Sheehan did not provide specific details such as the location or date of the incident, nor did he offer any evidence to support the claims.
It is important to note that the lack of specific information, documentation, and photographs has led skeptics to question the credibility of such stories about off-world UFOs stored by secret government programs. However, some military intelligence officials have voiced support for Sheehan's claims, pointing out that the insider who came forward with the information has put themselves at risk by submitting their claims to the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community Inspector Generals under penalty of perjury.
