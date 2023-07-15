In Bihar, at least 22 people were killed due to lightning in different parts of the State in the last 12 hours.State officials said, a total of eight casualties have been reported from Arwal and Rohtas district while two deaths each has been confirmed from Aurangabad and East Champaran.One death each has been reported in, Kaimur, Kishanganj, Banka, Siwan, Nalanda, Araria, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Siwan, and Saran districts due to lightning strikes.Most of the casualties happened when people were working in the fields during the preparation Kharif season.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the loss of lives. He has announced an ex-gratia of four lakh rupees each to the family members of those who have died in the incidents.The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Eastern parts of the State today, July 15. The Department has also cautioned people to not venture out during rains in view of thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the State.