"I believe that we [the US] need Russia, and Russia needs us," Massie argued.

Talking is easier and cheaper than using weapons, Suzanne Massie says.Massie, who is considered to have played an important role in efforts to end the Cold War, said in an interview on Tuesday that her desire is now to help Washington and Moscow start talking again.The two countries "should go and find a way to get back to discussing something else besides war," the former adviser insisted, referring to the conflict in Ukraine. Russia has described the fighting in the neighboring country as a "proxy war" waged by the Americans and their allies against Moscow.Massie, who first visited the Soviet Union in the 1960s, has been studying and writing about Russia all her life. She described St. Petersburg, where she owns a small apartment, as a "home away from home."The American scholar has published five books on Russia, including 'Land of the Firebird: The Beauty of Old Russia', which is said to have impressed President Reagan and sparked his own interest in the country and its history.Massie said that her recent decision to pass her whole archive over to the Russian Presidential Library in St. Petersburg was part of her efforts to mend ties between the US and Russia.