The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new transgender-themed guidance on biological men and "chestfeeding" infant babies has roused the wrath of mothers across the nation, many of whom are well acquainted with the vulnerability, intricacies, and intimacy of breastfeeding their children.The CDC also refers readers to the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine protocol that breaks down how biological men who identify as transgender women and have had "breast augmentation" (the addition of faux breasts) can "chestfeed" an infant baby.Mary Rice Hasson, director of the Person and Identity Project at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, also emphasized to The Daily Signal that "a mother (female!) breastfeeds because it's good for her baby."Can biological men actually feed a baby through "chestfeeding"? Transgender activists say yes.The Food and Drug Administration warned pregnant women in 2004 not to use domperidone to increase milk production due to safety concerns:Many of the women that The Daily Signal spoke with pointed out how very careful the medical community is with pregnant mothers who are biological females, warning these moms not to eat deli meat, certain kinds of cheeses, vegetables, milk, and not to drink certain juices, caffeine, and alcohol.Meg Kilgannon, mother to four and a senior fellow for education studies at Family Research Council, accused activists of "sexualizing a beautiful, natural, frustrating, difficult, self-sacrificial act like nursing a baby.""This ideology abuses people at all ages including and especially children," she added. "We have lost the plot as a society when we even entertain this conversation."These women are not the only ones who suggest that biological men attempting to breastfeed babies stems from sexual impulses."BIRTH is not a fetish," insisted Twitter user Wildfire Whispers in a now viral tweet.Swimmer Riley Gaines, an advocate for keeping biological men out of women's spaces, slammed a trans-identifying biological man for posting photos of himself with a baby pressed against his fake breasts.The CDC did not return requests for comment for this story, specifically on what health risks may be in store for babies who consume a biological male's nipple secretion.New York-based internal medicine physician Dr. Stuart Fischer told the publication that it is "very hard to believe" that a biologically female mother's breast milk equates to that of a biological man. "If it's been tested a handful of times, how would we know the long-range effect?" he asked. "The short-term is one thing, but the long-term in terms of physical and mental illness ... ""It's an emerging field, to put it mildly," he added.



