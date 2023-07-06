A large portion of a road in west Delhi’s Janakpuri has caved in

A significant portion of a road collapsed in Delhi's Janakpuri area on Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the incident, an official said.

A video doing rounds on social media showed a huge crater formed in the middle of the road after the road caved in.

Meanwhile, the police have also installed barricades around the collapsed portion to avoid any untoward incident.