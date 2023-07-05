Rescue workers evacuate stranded residents
Rescue workers evacuate stranded residents on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Wanzhou district of Chongqing, China on July 4, 2023.
South-west China's Sichuan province and Chongqing municipality have been hit by severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall over the past month.

According to state broadcasters, authorities dispatched rescue personnel to evacuate residents from the affected areas.

Rising water levels have caused landslides and submerged homes and infrastructure in water, hindering evacuation efforts.