According to state media, heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people and damaged infrastructure across China.

Authorities in the northern Shaanxi province reported the worst flooding in 50 years, while in the south-western city of Chongqing, a landslide caused cracks in roads and damaged foundations.

Further footage from across the country shows vehicles submerged in water and bridges destroyed.

No deaths have been reported as a result of the flooding so far.