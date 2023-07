© Getty



© INSEE

Energy sanctions over Ukraine are leading to soaring costs.In the spring of 1775 a wave of riots, approximately 300 in total, engulfed the Kingdom of France. The protests did not subside until the army had been deployed and hundreds of rioters arrested. These events became known as the "Flour War" because the riots were precipitated by a sharp increase in grain prices, which were then passed on to French consumers in the form of higher food prices.While the Flour War seems like ancient history, it may well have something to tell us about the riots taking place in France over the last few days. Of course, the immediate cause of this unrest was the shooting of a teenager by police. Yet it follows on from smaller riots this year, first in response to President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms, and then to the building of reservoirs in the west of the country.Today, however, we are seeing persistent and historically unprecedented drawdowns in the country's food consumption. Indeed, modern France has never experienced this sort of hit to its basic living standards.Naturally, declines in food consumption hit the poorest harder. Research shows that people with higher incomes spend significantly lower proportions of their incomes on food than those who earn less. People in the top 25% of incomes spend around 7.6% of their income on food, while those in the bottom quarter spend over 30%. It is this latter group which accounts for much of the fall in food consumption.What is the cause of rising food prices?The World Economic Forum notes that Russia and Belarus are among the world's largest sources of mineral fertilisers. When the West undertook sanctions against Russia, it tried to create carve-outs for some fertiliser products, but the red tape has meant that imports have fallen precipitously, while fertiliser prices have spiked. Hence the rising cost of food.It is these dynamics that are creating the febrile situation we see across Europe today. France has a history of social unrest, and its ethnic tensions are starker than those found elsewhere in Europe. But the more things change, the more they stay the same. Rising food prices and falling food consumption are still an extremely effective predictor of riots and social unrest.