© Mola



© Mola



© Adam Williams/Albion Archaeology



Found in Linmere, they date from the Mesolithic period, 12,000 to 6,000 years ago, a time from which few clues into the lives of our hunter-gatherer ancestors survive.The pits could offer extraordinary new insights. They are in alignments and clustered around former stream channels, suggesting a spiritual significance.Such is the scale of this site that it has more such pits in a single area than anywhere else in England and Wales, including Stonehenge. Radiocarbon dating revealed theyArchaeologists from the Museum of London Archaeology (Mola), who are conducting the research, said: "This date makes the site incredibly significant becauseProf Joshua Pollard, an expert from Southampton University who has worked on big projects in the Stonehenge and Avebury landscapes, described the discovery as very exciting.He said: "While we know of other large and enigmatic pits dug by hunter-gatherers from elsewhere in Britain, including at Stonehenge, the Linmere pitsDigging such vast pits would have been an extraordinary feat.The site has been explored as part of two separate development projects. Albion Archaeology worked on one area and Mola excavated another. Inside some of the pits, the archaeologists found animal bones, a "crucial source of evidence".Yvonne Wolframm-Murray, a project officer at Mola, said the discovery was completely unexpected: "We knew there was archaeology, but didn't initially know we had Mesolithic pits until the radiocarbon dates came back. It's very exciting ... There's only a handful of known other sites with pits that are comparable, certainly quantity-wise."The archaeologists have wondered whether the pits were used in hunting or storing food, but they believe their shape and size make such theories unlikely.The archaeologists. For example, they could mark an important place in the landscape. Archaeologists are exploring whether the pits are aligned on any major celestial events such as the solstice.Wolframm-Murray said:. This was a crucial time of transformation in the UK's past, and studying a site where people made such a mark on the landscape could have far-reaching impacts on how archaeologists understand these ancient communities."There may be further pits yet to be found in the area. Archaeologists are analysing the finds and evidence in the lab. They hope to discover whether the pits were all dug and used at the same time, and understand more about the plants growing nearby. They have already identified, and are studying pollen that has survived from the Mesolithic period.Wolframm-Murray said: "This work will reveal the environment these people lived in, and hopefully answer the question 'what were these pits for?'"