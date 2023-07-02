Roads looked inundated and many vehicles went phut as season's heaviest rainfall resulted in massive waterlogging in almost all parts of the capital on Saturday, also disrupting normal life.People of all walks of life, including Eid holidaymakers, faced woes and difficulties in their movement on various streets and main roads of the city, says a firsthand account of the raining.Besides, almost all streets, lanes and by-lanes in the capital city were seen under ankle-to waist-deep water due to heavy rain that began in the afternoon.People in the capital and elsewhere in the country saw incessant rainfall over the last three days, starting from the Eid-ul-Azha day of holy fiesta, which also disrupted their Eid celebration mostly.Rain too forced city-dwellers, who celebrated this Eid in Dhaka, to remain stranded in their respective residences as it caused huge waterlogging in different main streets, including lanes and by-lanes, across the capital.Various areas in Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Adabor, Mogbazar, Mouchak, Badda, Bangshal, Nazimuddin Road, Dhanmondi, Gulshan, Hatirjheel, Mirpur-13, Farmgate, and other neighbourhoods went underwater on Saturday.Major kitchen markets also faced supply-chain disruption due to the rainfall that also sent rainwater into many shops.Different recreational centres like parks, zoos and cinema halls during the Eid holiday saw thin presence.Tonmoy, a resident in Dhanmondi area, told the FE that he saw waist-deep water on lanes and by-lanes in East Rayer Bazaar area."I faced abject sufferings in coming to his office at Purana Paltan," he added.Meanwhile, the BMD had recorded 82mm heavy rainfall in Dhaka in the last 24 hours until 6pm on Saturday, as heavens opened after prolonged droughts.The highest 137mm rainfall took place in Sylhet, it added.The met office in its 24-hour bulletin starting from 6pm on Saturday said," Light- to -moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna, Dhaka & Sylhet divisions and at many places over Barishal & Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country."The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh, it said, adding that one of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay."Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay," says the BMD bulletin.Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.Meanwhile bdnews24.com adds: Heavy rain and an onrush of water from the upstream have triggered fears of floods in Sunamganj and Netrokona under Bangladesh's northeastern Sylhet region.The water levels of the rivers in the region were rising on Friday, said Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of the Bangladesh Water Development Board.The region and its upstream may experience heavy to very heavy rainfalls in the next 72 hours starting from Saturday morning, according to forecasts.The low-lying rural areas of Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Netrokona are likely to suffer short-term floods in the next few days due to a rise in water levels of the Surma, the Kushiyara, the Jadukata, the Sarigoain and the Someshwari.The Teesta river may flow near the danger level at Daliya point in the next 24 hours starting from Saturday morning.In Sunamganj, many low-lying areas were flooded as rivers in the district continued to swell over the past few days.On Friday, the Surma River was flowing 43 cm below the danger level after rising 24 cm in a day. However, the river's water level at the district's Chhatak area was 46 cm above the danger mark. "Currently, a sufficient amount of water has entered the haor wetlands," the BWDB engineer said.Meanwhile, the water levels of the Someshwari and Uddakhali rivers in Sunamganj's Madhyanagar Upazila have risen by as much as a foot since Thursday due to persistent rainfall in the past few days and upstream runoffs.As a result, floodwaters inundated roads in the upazila's Chamordani, Bongshikunda and Mohishkhola, causing untold suffering to residents, according to Alamgir Khashru, a local union council chairman.Chattogram experienced the highest rainfall of 138 mm in the 24 hours to 6am Saturday.