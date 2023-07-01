© PA



RAF chief Sir Richard Knighton 'apologised unreservedly' following an official inquiry.The Royal Air Force illegally discriminated against white male recruits to boost its diversity drive, an official inquiry has concluded.It added: "We found that the chain of command's reaction to the former Group Capt R&S was overly defensive and not properly considered whether she might have been justified in what she said regarding previous acts of positive discrimination or the legality of what she was asked to do; and that insufficient effort had been made to determine the facts."The report cleared the RAF of the bullying allegations but concluded that Group Captain Nicholl had been right to call out the illegal recruitment practices.The impacted individuals are reportedly being compensated by the aerial branch of the British Armed Forces.Responding to the report, Air Chief Sir Richard Knighton "apologised unreservedly" to all those affected.Air Chief Marshal Knighton went on to reveal more cases could emerge and the RAF would compensate anyone found to have been the victim of its discriminatory recruitment drive.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who served as a Captain in the British Army during the Troubles, condemned the recruitment policy.He told Sky News: "The treatment of the people applying was wrong, unsatisfactory and I also think that the treatment of the officer who raised concerns and her very genuine worries being ignored is something that needs to be looked at considerably."Air Chief Marshal Wigston previously attempted to assure MPs there was no illegal discrimination against white men last September.