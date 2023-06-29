National Weather Service Trained Weather Spotter Greg DeWeese snapped this photo of a tornado nine miles south of Kimball on Wednesday, June 28, 2023
© Greg DeWeese
A large tornado ripped through farm land in southern Kimball County at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday evening.

National Weather Service Trained Weather Spotter Greg DeWeese anticipates the damage to be limited to crops and power lines. He says he didn't spot any visible damage to homes or other structures.

DeWeese reported quarter size hail in the storm and noted power line damage on County Road 10.

Another trained weather spotter reported hail the size of baseballs six miles south of Albin, Wyo.


Wednesday's tornado is the second this week in the Nebraska Panhandle county. An EF-1 rated tornado destroyed an outbuilding five miles southwest of Kimball on Monday night.

Approximately 10 tornadoes have touched down in the panhandle and southeast Wyoming since Friday. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne reported a cyclic tornadic supercell dropped eight tornadoes in the region on Friday, including two EF-2 tornadoes near Gering and Hawk Springs.

Weather officials are expected to survey the aftermath of the Wednesday's storms on Thursday.