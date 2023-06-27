© Andre Pain/AFP



The stalled effort is actually "some kind of preparatory operation," the Ukrainian Defense Minister insists...Expected results from Kiev's ongoing counteroffensive against Russia have been "overestimated," Ukraine's Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov has claimed. The offensive by Ukrainian forces should be treated as "some kind of preparatory operation" rather than a decisive battle, he added.Reznikov gave an interview to Fox News which was published on Sunday, in which he insistedThe minister admitted that the Russians had erected "very strong defensive lines" all along the frontline.Reznikov also claimed that Kiev has been very careful in deploying its troops onto the battlefield and has been doing its best to "save their lives," alleging that Moscow has been using its forces as a "meat grinder." The minister also expressed confidencein the ongoing conflict, yet urged the public not to expect a decisive victory stemming from the ongoing push.Ukraine launched its long-heralded counteroffensive in early June, repeatedly attacking Russian positions at different points across the frontlines. Thus far, the push has failed to produce any tangible results, with the Kiev forces sustaining heavy casualties.The stalled effort has already cost Kiev thousands of servicemen and hundreds of pieces of Western-supplied military hardware, including multiple German-made Leopard 2 tanks and US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.