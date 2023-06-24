Earth Changes
Caught on video: Rope tornado moves through southwest Wyoming
Fox Weather
Fri, 23 Jun 2023 14:30 UTC
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- The ugly envy of the Left over the dead Titanic tourists shows them for what they are - so much for Be Kind
- Caught on video: Rope tornado moves through southwest Wyoming
- Lost Fiordland penguins found in Western Australia, far from New Zealand breeding site 4,000 kilometers away
- New discovery: DNA can fold into complex shapes to execute new functions
- New docs link CIA to medical torture of indigenous children and black prisoners
- 'Rub it with your finger' - Sick WHO teaches kids masturbation
- Prigozhin's treason is unacceptable no matter one's opinion of the special operation
- IMF Managing Director says "we are working hard on a global CBDC"
- Half of Americans think Hunter Biden received special treatment: Poll
- Two IRS whistleblowers alleged sweeping misconduct in the Hunter Biden tax investigation, new transcripts show
- British media glosses over Ukrainian soldiers' use of anti-gay slur
- Orcas off coast of Scotland repeatedly ram yacht
- DeSantis sues Biden administration for interfering with Florida's education system
- USDA approves first 'lab-grown' meat to be sold to the public
- The 'get Trump' games continue
- Riley Gaines grand slams queer activist's Senate testimony that men can't beat Serena Williams
- Woman attacked by pitbull has died of her injuries in Burlington, Ontario
- Sweden ditches renewable energy targets in latest blow for unreliable and inefficient technology
- Meteor fireball over California, Arizona and Nevada on June 23
- Whistleblower transcripts show deep-state election rigging for Biden was way bigger than a laptop
- Prigozhin's treason is unacceptable no matter one's opinion of the special operation
- IMF Managing Director says "we are working hard on a global CBDC"
- Two IRS whistleblowers alleged sweeping misconduct in the Hunter Biden tax investigation, new transcripts show
- The 'get Trump' games continue
- Whistleblower transcripts show deep-state election rigging for Biden was way bigger than a laptop
- Russia praises Obama's words on Crimea
- Unpacking the Chinese readouts of Blinken's meetings in Beijing
- Biden walks back on Ukraine's NATO accession
- Justice Samuel Alito took luxury fishing vacation with GOP billionaire who later had cases before the court
- At the White House - No news is good news these days
- Hunter Biden's lawyer says he "can't recall" ever being asked about the laptop from hell
- On horseradish & nuclear war
- Here's how NATO trainers knowingly sent Ukrainian troops to their deaths in this month's counteroffensive against Russia
- Top FBI official made 'chilling' threat to agents questioning Jan. 6 cases, whistleblower claims
- The Pentagon is monitoring your mean tweets and can 'pinpoint' you
- John Durham reveals FBI kept intel on Hillary Clinton's plan to 'link' Trump with 'Russia collusion' in 2016 from agents working the case
- US Navy detected Titan implosion on Sunday, but Biden admin only released news on Thursday after Hunter plea deal and whistleblower reports released
- IRS whistleblower: Hunter Biden investigators limited questions about 'dad,' 'big guy' despite FBI, IRS objections
- Amazing! Pentagon's Ukraine accounting error revised up to $6.2 billion
- The Greater Eurasia project: Building bridges and breaking barriers
- The ugly envy of the Left over the dead Titanic tourists shows them for what they are - so much for Be Kind
- 'Rub it with your finger' - Sick WHO teaches kids masturbation
- Half of Americans think Hunter Biden received special treatment: Poll
- British media glosses over Ukrainian soldiers' use of anti-gay slur
- DeSantis sues Biden administration for interfering with Florida's education system
- Riley Gaines grand slams queer activist's Senate testimony that men can't beat Serena Williams
- Sweden ditches renewable energy targets in latest blow for unreliable and inefficient technology
- O'Keefe Media records BlackRock recruiter: Ukraine conflict 'f***ing good for business'
- Nation's first elected 'transgender' state rep. arrested on child porn charges
- Ukraine expands general mobilization
- Florida officials come in contact with 10k migrants, including terror watchlist MS-13 gang member
- West Bank settlers rampage in Palestinian villages, killing 1 and injuring dozens
- Best of the Web: Why Pride lost the public
- The new world war on free speech
- Killing cows in the name of preventing climate change
- Physician reveals nightmare of transgender ideology in major children's hospital
- France: Husband of 50 years 'drugged wife nightly for a decade so 83 men could rape her without her knowledge' - Predator filmed it all
- UK: Mother of grade 8 pupil scolded over telling truth about gender is 'proud of her'
- Surprise lockdown sceptic George Obsorne criticises school closures as ex-Chief Medical Officer Sally Davies says "awful" lockdowns "damaged a generation"
- World majority still doing business with Russia - diplomat
- New docs link CIA to medical torture of indigenous children and black prisoners
- 1st-century coins from Jewish revolt against the Romans discovered near the Black Sea
- Archaeologists find 4,000-year-old sanctuary in Netherlands
- Neanderthals created Europe's oldest 'intentional' engravings up to 75,000 years ago, study suggests
- Divers are about to pull a 3,000-year-old shipwreck from the ocean depths
- A shocking claim about the Baghdad bombings of 1950 and 1951
- Did black people own slaves?
- Polar bears survived 1,600 years of ice-free summers in the early Holocene, new evidence suggests
- Flashback: America's Republic: How the great experiment came about (and how we keep it)
- Against presentism
- Untangling the Legacy: The untold story of long hair in men's history
- Recognizing hard truths about America's history with slavery
- Study shows ancient Alaskans were freshwater fishers
- Flashback: 'Presentism' imperils our future by distorting our past
- 86,000-year-old human bone found in Laos cave hints at 'failed population' from prehistory
- Flashback: What future do we have if the woke warriors destroy our past?
- Defending the Constitution: Why the Founders couldn't abolish slavery
- Best of the Web: King Tutankhamun's 'longer than normal skull, exceedingly large brain' revealed in vivid new facial approximation
- Symbolic connections between the Pashupati Seal and the Lascaux Shaft Scene
- The US in Korea
- New discovery: DNA can fold into complex shapes to execute new functions
- USDA approves first 'lab-grown' meat to be sold to the public
- Do cosmic rays cause earthquakes?
- Best of the Web: Want to compromise brain activity? Just add SARS-CoV-2 spike!
- China's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum'
- Scientists unearth 20 million years of 'hot spot' magmatism under Central America's Cocos Plate
- Flashback Best of the Web: Professor Valentina Zharkova explains and confirms why a "Super" Grand Solar Minimum is upon us
- Is Africa splitting into two continents?
- Scientists discovered a crucial element for life gushing out of Saturn's icy ocean moon
- A day on Earth used to only be 19 hours
- Scientists discover how photosynthesis starts — by setting it off with a single photon
- Man's biological clock set back 10 years after 93 days living under the ocean in a research station
- Anatomy of a scientific scandal: Gender-related stress paper retracted on dubious grounds
- Best of the Web: Complex systems won't survive the competence crisis
- Illuminating the science behind fireflies
- New study shows astronaut brains at risk from space travel
- Air Force official 'misspoke' in tale of AI drone killing human operator in US test mission
- Elon Musk's Neuralink 'brain chips' cleared for 1st in-human trials
- New 'quasi-moon' asteroid 2023 FW13 discovered near Earth, has been travelling alongside our planet since 100 BC
- New study destroys 'doomsday glacier' narrative: Today's ice 8 times THICKER than last 8000 years
- Caught on video: Rope tornado moves through southwest Wyoming
- Lost Fiordland penguins found in Western Australia, far from New Zealand breeding site 4,000 kilometers away
- Orcas off coast of Scotland repeatedly ram yacht
- Woman attacked by pitbull has died of her injuries in Burlington, Ontario
- 34-year-old man killed by lightning in Haute-Savoie, France
- Sarasota man caught a waterspout on video off Siesta Key, Florida
- Tonga's Hunga eruption produced the highest-altitude lightning flashes ever
- Video shows Florida deputy swept underwater, appears 100 feet away during flood rescue
- Storms and heavy rain flood roads, block railway lines in Germany
- Nearly half a million impacted by flooding in India's northeast
- Hundreds of dolphins and sea lions have washed up dead or sick in California amid toxic algae outbreak
- Thousands of dead fish washed ashore along southern Thai beach
- High waves crash over Barbados as Tropical Storm Bret hits eastern Caribbean
- Eruption of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Kamchatka, Russia
- 13 dead, 26 missing as flash floods and landslides wreak havoc in Nepal (UPDATE)
- 2 dead in lightning strike during football match in Kushtia, Bangladesh
- At least 80 injured as golf-ball-sized hail pelts crowd at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Summer flooding and hailstorms devastate northern Murcia, Spain
- Lightning kills 2 brothers in Naogaon, Bangladesh
- Brazil cattle die as cold temperatures batters large beef state
- Meteor fireball over California, Arizona and Nevada on June 23
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and other states on June 17
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and surrounding region on June 20
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of northeastern cities of Brazil on June 17
- Explosive meteor fireball streaks across the sky of Minas Gerais and the Federal District, Brazil on June 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and British Columbia on June 6
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (June 11)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on June 15
- Meteor fireball streaks over Goiás and Minas Gerais, Brazil on June 12
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and Massachusetts on June 6
- Green meteor fireball shooting across the sky over British Columbia on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the Netherlands and nearby countries on June 4
- Meteor fireball triggers bright flashes and sonic booms as it travels across skies in North Island, New Zealand on June 3
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain on May 29
- Meteor fireball over Deventer in the Netherlands on May 27
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 Brazilian states on May 28
- Two very bright meteor fireballs crossed the Italian skies on May 24
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up sky in an epic spectacle over north Queensland, Australia on May 20 - largest in 35 years with diameter of 3.5 meters (UPDATE)
- Meteor fireball over France on May 19
- Meteor fireball over France on May 18
- Covid vaccines, the frail elderly, and "healthy vaccinee" bias
- New: Another study identifies high rate of severe myocarditis cases post COVID vax
- Shane Warne's death precipitated by Covid mRNA vaccine say leading doctors
- Flashback: Cold-weather accounts for almost all temperature-related deaths
- Cardiologist warns COVID vaccinations may have caused severe heart damage in over 100 million Americans
- MHRA admits that it missed Covid vaccine safety signals
- Spike in deaths corresponding to Covid vaccine rollout found in peer-reviewed analysis of Japan and Germany
- New Cleveland Clinic study confirms negative efficacy of Covid vaccine: Boosted 33% MORE likely to get Covid
- Lab-Grown Meat Suffers Significant Setback With Shocking New Scientific Findings
- mRNA vaccines fast-tracked for Australian agriculture
- Thousands of averted Covid deaths in Israel: Science fiction
- British cardiologist calls for mRNA vaccines to be suspended due to heart risks
- Marburg virus - Genocide or nothingburger?
- Why are hospitals still using Remdesivir to treat Covid?
- Exclusive: New evidence FDA, CDC hid early data on myocarditis spurs questions of 'criminal coverup'
- Best of the Web: Zero young healthy individuals died of COVID-19, Israeli data show
- Covid vaccines - A colossal failure around the world
- Mother's milk helps baby mouse hearts to develop
- Chronic pain can be objectively measured using brain signals - new research
- A surprising reason why you may need more carbs in your diet
- The white man's Ghost Dance
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Left-wing extremism linked to psychopathy and narcissism: study
- Dr. George Simon on chronic bitterness and ingratitude
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Women Who Love Psychopaths - A Retrospective and Introspective with Sandra Brown
- Best of the Web: Reality-blindness, and Ethics as Practical Reason
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Pentagon 'unable' to confirm or deny discovery of materials originating from non-human intelligences or unknown origin within secretive programs
- Why does the government keep obstructing UFO transparency efforts?
- Group says UFO, F-16s engaged in dogfight over Bad Axe, Michigan
- Canadian MP Larry Maguire: UAPs are real, and Canada should take them seriously
- Canadian MP confirms allied UAP reverse-engineering programs in letter to defense minister
- Senator admits UFO whistleblower report tracks with official briefing
- The UFO whistleblower speaks: We are not alone
- Unclassified version of David Grusch's UFO-related reprisal complaint released
- Wait...are they REALLY going to do a UFO psy-op?
- Recovered UFO 'distorted space and time,' leaving one investigator 'nauseous and disoriented', attorney for whistleblowers reveals
- Marine vet claims his unit saw hovering UFO being loaded with weapons US forces who threatened them at gunpoint in Indonesia in 2009
- US has 12 or more alien spacecraft, say military and intelligence contractors
- Former Chief Scientist for Air Force Space Command vouches for UFO whistleblower's integrity
- Best of the Web: Las Vegas police spot suspected UFO — and residents claim to see aliens
- SOTT Focus: Intel Officials Say US Has Retrieved Craft of Non-Human Origin
- Best of the Web: NASA task force to hold first meeting on UFO study
- Investigation launched into Missouri nun's body uncorrupted after 4 years
- Stanford professor says aliens have been on earth 'a long time'
- Footage surfaces of 'UFO' over US military base
- Alleged UFO spotted in broad daylight near the Moon
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
- CNN host sues Trump for assault and defamation after town hall
- Mother Nature joking around: Giant phallus-shaped iceberg floating in Conception Bay surprises residents of Dildo, Canada
- White House announces illegal immigration has decreased 90 percent since they redefined it
- How Ireland is celebrating the king's coronation
St Petersburg, Russia, June 2023: three 179.5-metre high flagpoles form the world's first ensemble of flagpoles of this height built on water
Quote of the Day
Assassination is the extreme form of censorship.
- George Bernard Shaw
Recent Comments
[Link] carcasses with tumors aren't allowed into the food chain.
Yeah uhm, I thought you were supposed to avoid eating tumors. The cells are cultured and grown into "masses" of meat? Fuck that!
Wow, maybe the big guy will get impeached !
Terrible made for msm show.
AMAZING! The FED: The Federal Reserve. It's not Federal and it's not a reserve. It's a private, for profit , Jewish owned bank. It prints and...