Original report: June 7, 2023

Our sister site, BurlingtonToday, has confirmed that one of the victims of a violent dog attack at a home on Caplan Crescent earlier this month has died of their injuries."I can confirm that the victim in the hospital tragically passed away on June 16," said Halton Regional Police media relations officer Steve Elms in an email, noting that the HRPS is not in a position to identify the victim."There are no criminal elements to this investigation," he added. "Pending any new information, our involvement at this point is minimal."A second resident of the home sustained serious injuries in the attack, while a neighbour who tried to help was not hurt. Police tried to subdue the dog using a taser, but ultimately shot and killed it to stop the attack.More to come."Officers arrived on scene and the dog was actively attacking its two owners and had also attacked a neighbour that attended to assist," said Elms.An officer made several attempts to subdue the dog with a Taser, but that wasn't successful, he added."Given the severity of the incident and risk to those at the scene, the officer fatally shot the dog and ended the attack," Elms noted.The neighbour was uninjured, say police.