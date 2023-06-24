PIT BULL ATTACK
Our sister site, BurlingtonToday, has confirmed that one of the victims of a violent dog attack at a home on Caplan Crescent earlier this month has died of their injuries.

According to published media reports the woman, who was taken to hospital in critical condition on June 6, passed away 10 days later.

"I can confirm that the victim in the hospital tragically passed away on June 16," said Halton Regional Police media relations officer Steve Elms in an email, noting that the HRPS is not in a position to identify the victim.

"There are no criminal elements to this investigation," he added. "Pending any new information, our involvement at this point is minimal."

A second resident of the home sustained serious injuries in the attack, while a neighbour who tried to help was not hurt. Police tried to subdue the dog using a taser, but ultimately shot and killed it to stop the attack.

More to come.

Original report: June 7, 2023

Halton Police are investigating a violent dog attack at a Caplan Crescent home yesterday that left two people injured.

Officers were called to the house at about 3:40 p.m. for reports of a dog attacking people in the backyard, said Halton Police media relations officer Steve Elms, who described the animal as a large pitbull.

"Officers arrived on scene and the dog was actively attacking its two owners and had also attacked a neighbour that attended to assist," said Elms.

An officer made several attempts to subdue the dog with a Taser, but that wasn't successful, he added.

"Given the severity of the incident and risk to those at the scene, the officer fatally shot the dog and ended the attack," Elms noted.

The neighbour was uninjured, say police. The two owners were transported to hospital with serious injuries; police have been advised that one of the victims is now in critical condition.