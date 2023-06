© CBS Mornings/YouTube/Canva

How It All Went Down

Throughout all this time we're having biweekly meetings. At these biweekly meetings, I am continually bringing up that we need to go overt. There came a point in time to where there were some bank reports out there that were going to get released, and they were going to include potentially the names of the investigators from the IRS and the FBI who received those bank reports. So with that being released in the public, we're like it's going to out our investigation, so we need to come out and go overt with the tax case. And I remember there were always times to where we were always on an impending election cycle. It was always the election being brought up.

So What?

If you thought censorship of a laptop was the extent of the deep state's 2020 election rigging on behalf of the Biden family, think again.All roads lead to Hunter Biden.That is, all roads paved with (alleged) extortion, bribery, money laundering, tax evasion, prostitution, drug abuse, and, most importantly, election rigging. The roads traversed by Internal Revenue Service agents-turned-whistleblowers — whose disclosures to the House Ways and Means Committee were released as transcripts on Thursday — are no exception.The troubled Biden son has always been at the center of concerns about the 2020 election, in the form of the infamous "Hunter Biden laptop." When reports surfaced in October 2020 of an abandoned laptop showing the dirty details of not only Hunter's shady business enterprises and potentially criminal conduct but also then-presidential candidate Joe Biden's knowledge of and involvement in it, the corrupt Department of Justice joined hands with Big Tech censors and media propagandists to hide the story.This was hugely significant, not only because it exposed the depravity of federal law enforcement and America's information gatekeepers, but also because polling showed that if voters had known the depths of Biden family filth at the time, a potentially scale-tipping number of them would have voted differently in the 2020 election.The IRS whistleblower transcripts released on Thursday, however, add new layers to the election rigging.The second IRS whistleblower, who remained anonymous, recalled what he remembered from May 2019 to Dec. 8, 2020, the day agents went "overt" with the Hunter Biden case, immediately following the contested presidential election.According to the whistleblower, he repeatedly raised the issue of going overt but was always shot down.So the investigation dragged on, covertly, with electronic search warrants and time-consuming reviews. Here's what happened, in the whistleblower's words:It doesn't get much clearer than that. Any time there was reason to make the case public, "the election" was always "being brought up.""In early 2020, it was the [primaries]," the whistleblower continued. "I think that Iowa was the very first one where we weren't sure what we were allowed to do or we weren't — it was always wait and see."Then on Oct. 20, 2020, just days after the New York Post broke the first bombshell laptop story and only two weeks before the election, the whistleblower's team was prepping to do a covert walk-by to confirm the address of Hunter Biden's residence for a search. But no. A DOJ tax attorney — it appears to be Mark Daly (who has no problem prosecuting tax evasion of non-Bidens ), but the transcript is a bit ambiguous — said, in the whistleblower's telling: "Tax does not approve. This will be on hold until further notice."The other IRS whistleblower, Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, shared similar concerns with the House Ways and Means Committee, alleging the DOJ "slow-walked the investigation" and denied search warrants of Hunter Biden's quarters because of "optics."You might not care about the chronology or seemingly mundane details of an IRS investigation. Heck, most Americans would rather not think about the IRS ever, for any reason. But this is more than a bureaucratic timeline. It's an account — under penalty of perjury, from two respected IRS agents who were present for these hangups — that exposes the next layer of the deep state's proven record of interference in the 2020 election.That matters not only because the interference has shattered Americans' confidence in our electoral process, but because conservatives who were decried as conspiracy theorists and " election deniers " for calling foul in 2020 were right all along.But the regime's deep-state footsoldiers are perhaps the most egregious offenders. Their censorship and legal malpractice to shield the Biden family were in-kind campaign contributions to the now-president — who likely wouldn't hold that title without their help.Kylee Griswold is the editorial director of The Federalist. She previously worked as the copy editor for the Washington Examiner magazine and as an editor and producer at National Geographic. She holds a B.S. in Communication Arts/Speech and an A.S. in Criminal Justice and writes on topics including feminism and gender issues, religion, and the media. Follow her on Twitter @kyleezempel