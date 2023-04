© AFP via Getty Images



Joe Biden's presidential campaign prompted former acting CIA Director Mike Morell to "help Biden" by organizing 50 colleagues to sign a letter in October 2020 falsely claiming that damning emails from Hunter Biden's laptop published by The Post were Russian disinformation.In private sworn testimony, Morell told the House Judiciary Committee that Antony Blinken, now secretary of state, was the senior campaign official who reached out to him "on or before" Oct. 17, 2020, three days after The Post published an email from the laptop suggesting Hunter had introduced his Ukrainian business partner to his father, then-Vice President Biden.Until Blinken's call, Morell told House investigators, he had no intention of writing any statement exonerating Biden. But he agreed that the conversation with Blinken "triggered ... that intent" in him.At 10:53 p.m. the night of the call, Blinken emailed Morell a USA Today article claiming that the FBI was examining whether Hunter's laptop was part of a "disinformation campaign."At the bottom of Blinken's email was the signature block of Andrew Bates, then-director of rapid response for the Biden campaign.Morell did not recall why he told Shapiro the campaign wanted the statement to go to this reporter first and admitted that he may have spoken to the campaign on another occasion.In the end, Shapiro took the letter to Politico , which published it on Oct. 19 under the headline: " Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo , dozens of former officials say."The letter alleged that the New York Post story "has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.""He was the head of the Biden campaign at the time ... Steve thanked me for putting the statement out. And that was the extent of the conversation."The thank-you call with Ricchetti was organized by fellow signatory Jeremy Bash, "who I work with at Beacon [Beacon Global Strategies] and who is active politically," Morell testified.Morell did not become CIA director.In a letter to Blinken sent Thursday, Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio), chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, wrote: "We are examining the origins of the infamous public statement signed by 51 former intelligence officials that falsely discredited a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden's laptop as supposed Russian disinformation."Jordan and Turner told Blinken they were requesting his assistance because they "have learned that you played a role in the inception of this statement while serving as a Biden campaign advisor ...Jordan and Turner have asked Blinken to hand over all documents and communications relating to the letter and provide the House with the identities of everyone involved in its "inception, drafting, editing, signing, publishing, or promotion."