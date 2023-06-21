Torrential rainfall and strong winds due to the depression caused by the remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy have left large swathes of land in Banaskantha marooned with farmers suffering heavy damage to their fields.The region has been paralyzed as connectivity to many flooded villages has been snapped and property worth crores ravaged.An estimated 500 hectares of land in Deesa taluka alone has been inundated withThe road leading to Varnoda village of the taluka has also been closed andRamonana-Rampura milk dairy, which was the sole source of living for locals, was devastated and all that remains is the shattered facade and at least 50 households have been left without a livelihood, sarpanch Balwant Singh Jadav said.