Flood water blocks road in Banaskantha
Torrential rainfall and strong winds due to the depression caused by the remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy have left large swathes of land in Banaskantha marooned with farmers suffering heavy damage to their fields.

Deesa taluka has been pounded by 200 mm of rainfall in two days. The region has been paralyzed as connectivity to many flooded villages has been snapped and property worth crores ravaged.

An estimated 500 hectares of land in Deesa taluka alone has been inundated with farms under four to five feet of water.


The road leading to Varnoda village of the taluka has also been closed and 15-20 villages are inundated with water levels of four to five feet.

Several villages in Dhanera taluka witnessed a flood-like situation there and 20 died after getting swept away in water at Jadia village, officials said.

Ramonana-Rampura milk dairy, which was the sole source of living for locals, was devastated and all that remains is the shattered facade and at least 50 households have been left without a livelihood, sarpanch Balwant Singh Jadav said.