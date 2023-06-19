© Robert Ellsberg



Daniel Ellsberg, an extraordinary hero, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023.He was not only a cherished friend but also a guiding light for me and countless others. I feel honored to have had the opportunity to engage in extensive interviews with Dan while working on our film, "How to Stop a Nuclear War." I will miss his wisdom and radiant smile, but his warning to the world will be delivered. Please click to watch our interview on the occasion of Dan's 90th birthday and a collection of our interviews. - Paul Jay