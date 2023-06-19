Money quote: Here we show marine proxy evidence for the disappearance of perennial sea-ice in the southern Lincoln Sea during the Early Holocene, which suggests a widespread transition to seasonal sea-ice in the Arctic Ocean. [Detlef et al. 2023: Abstract]
Last Ice Area and Lincoln Sea
An illustration of the Last Ice Area in the Arctic, which is currently covered in perennial ice (2-4m thick) that does not melt out every summer (Moore et al. 2019) from the press release for a paper by Newton and colleagues (2021):
2.5-4.0m thick, which is thinner and less extensive than it was in the 1980s (when it was 4-5m thick or greater). In other words, perennial ice is not gone yet.
Figure S5 from the Detlef paper (below) shows that reduced sea ice during the early Holocene was widespread, with evidence for seasonal ice in the Barents, Beaufort and Laptev Seas as well as NE Greenland and the Lincoln Sea between northern Greenland and Ellesmere Island.
Not only did polar bear survive these two extended periods when ice-free summers prevailed, but the Eemian warm summers came only about 10,000 years after the bears arose as a unique species. This makes polar bear survival through the Eemian even more impressive than most scientists acknowledge. The polar bears' ability to store excess energy as fat in the spring and metabolize it later when needed must have been fine-tuned by natural selection during this challlenging time (Crockford 2023).
The fact that polar bears survived both extended periods of ice-free summers means that their computer-generated prediction of extinction in a slightly warmer world are groundless.
References
