A man of science locked himself in a 592 square-foot underwater research station for 100 days to document the effects of pressurization on the human body.Without explaining the complex biology of the aging process, one of its hallmarks is the shortening of telomeres, which are found on the ends of strands of DNA and act a little like the fused plastic ring around the end of a shoelace — it keeps the fabric from splitting apart.Altogther it served to reduce his biological age clock by about 10 years."You need one of these places that is cut off from outside activity," Dituri told British media about his experience. "Send people down here for a two-week vacation, where they get their feet scrubbed, relax and can experience the benefit of hyperbaric medicine."In the pod, he used exercise bands to complete around an hour of fitness work five days a week. This was probably substituted or supplemented by swimming, as he could go for a dive whenever he felt like it.More research is needed to fully understand the biological effects of living under the sea. The idea of undersea spas and wellness retreats is quite a strange one, but at the moment the results are hard to argue with.