© Finnbarr Webster



'After 13 years of Conservative chaos, enough is enough'

Former PM calls investigating committee a 'kangaroo court' and takes a parting shot at Rishi Sunak's Conservative principles.Boris Johnson stood down as an MP on Friday night claiming a Commons inquiry was determined to find him guilty over partygate.In a move that stunned Westminster, he accused the privileges committee of acting as a "kangaroo court" that was intent on forcing him out.Mr Johnson's decision has triggered a by-election and means he has walked away from front line politics with uncertainty about what comes next.In a statement, Mr Johnson said the privileges committee was "determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of parliament."The privileges committee wrote a "warning letter" to Mr Johnson earlier this week outlining how it intended to criticise him in its final report.Mr Johnson's move will create a difficult by-election for the Tories in the marginal seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.His announcement, at 8pm, came just hours after Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, resigned and triggered a by-election in Mid Bedfordshire after a peerage she thought she was getting was blocked. Mr Johnson's resignation honours list , in which he elevated seven of his friends and close political allies to the House of Lords, was published just a few hours before he announced his resignation.His shock departure means one of the Conservative Party's biggest figures in the last two decades is exiting front-line politics."We must not be afraid to be a properly Conservative government."He accused Mr Sunak of having "passively abandoned the prospect of a Free Trade Deal with the US" and asked "Why have we junked measures to help people into housing or to scrap EU directives or to promote animal welfare?"It is clear that my faith has been misplaced. Of course, it suits the Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats, and the SNP to do whatever they can to remove me from parliament," he added.Mr Johnson was first elected to the House of Commons as MP for Henley in 2001 alongside David Cameron and George Osborne, as part of a new Tory generation.He would later go on to serve two terms as London mayor - winning in the country's capital city which traditionally votes Labour - before returning to Parliament in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat at the 2015 general election.On Friday, Priti Patel, the former home secretary, told the Telegraph: "Boris Johnson has served our country and his constituency with distinction."He led the world in supporting Ukraine and defending our values, he got Brexit done, and he secured successes for the Conservative Party not seen since Margaret Thatcher."Boris is a political titan whose legacy will stand the test of time."Mr Johnson has been dubbed one of the most consequential prime ministers of recent decades due to his central role in delivering the UK's exit from the European Union.He was the figurehead of the Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum where the country voted for Brexit and then secured the departure when in Downing Street on January 31 2020.Mr Johnson's three-year run in Downing Street - he took office in July 2019 and departed in September 2022 - was brought to an end after a spate of ministerial resignations.Any attempt to be selected as the Tory candidate in a different seat could be complicated by his tense relationship with Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister who quit Mr Johnson's Cabinet, triggering his fall.Revealing his resignation, Mr Johnson said: "I have today written to my Association in Uxbridge and South Ruislip to say that I am stepping down forthwith and triggering an immediate by-election."It is very sad to be leaving parliament - at least for now - but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias.""They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.He added: "I am now being forced out of parliament by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions, and without the approval even of Conservative Party members let alone the wider electorate."I believe that a dangerous and unsettling precedent is being set."The report into whether Mr Johnson misled MPs over partygate is now due to be published next week, with the timing brought forward after his statement.A privileges committee spokesman said: "The Committee has followed the procedures and the mandate of the House at all times and will continue to do so. Mr Johnson has departed from the processes of the House and has impugned the integrity of the House by his statement. The Committee will meet on Monday to conclude the inquiry and to publish its report promptly."