Two separate incidents of stray dog attacks have been reported in India. A three-year-old toddler was mauled to death and a six-year-old girl was injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked them in Agra. In a separate incident, another 3-year-old toddler also sustained injuries on his head and stomach after a dog attacked him in Telangana's Kamareddy."A three-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs when she was playing in front of her house. She was dragged by the dogs to an open field outside the village," sub-inspector Ashok Kumar posted in Agra said.The other minor girl, who tried to rescue the toddler, was also attacked by the dogs, but she managed to run to safety, the official.By the time the locals gathered and chased the dogs away, the three-year-old had succumbed to the injuries, the police said."While the family is yet to lodge an official complaint, the other girl is undergoing treatment," said Kumar, who had accompanied assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Saurabh Singh to the village after the incident.In a similar incident on April 18, a retired doctor was killed by stray dogs while taking a walk on the Aligarh Muslim University campus.Meanwhile in Telangana, the incident happened in Mudholi village of Gandhari Mandal, Kamareddy. The boy was playing outside the function hall when the dog suddenly attacked him.The locals who saw the boy in pain somehow moved the dog away and took the boy to the hospital.The boy has sustained injuries on his head and stomach and is currently undergoing treatment.However, the official statement from the police and the municipal authorities is awaited into the incident.Notably, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao had said back in February that he would work in 'full capacity' to ensure that dog attacks don't take place in future.He made the remarks while reacting over the death of a five-year-old boy who was mauled by start dogs in Hyderabad."We have been trying to tackle street dog menace in our municipalities. We've created animal care centres and animal birth control centres. My sincere condolences to the family and we'll ensure that our best is done so that these incidents are not repeated," the BRS leader had said.