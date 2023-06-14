One more person was trampled to death by a tusker in Odisha's Dehnkanal district on Sunday.As per reports, the man, identified as Banamali Nayak of Ganjara village under Babandh forest section of Hindol range in the district, had gone to a field on the outskirt of the village to attend to call of nature. An elephant from nearby forest came charging at him and trampled him. Banamali died on the spot.On hearing the trumpet of the elephant, the villagers rushed to the spot and herded the tusker to the forest. Tension prevailed in the area as the villagers came down to the main road to stage a protest against elephant menace which has been recurringly claiming human lives.On being informed, Forest officials and police went to the spot and brought the situation under control by assuring the villagers of paying adequate compensation to the family of Banamali.It may be noted that an adult elephant strayed into human settlements and trampled four persons to death in Angul Forest Division in January.