Earth Changes
Thousands of tonnes of rock break off summit of Austrian mountain
Guardian
Tue, 13 Jun 2023 19:32 UTC
The incident on the Fluchthorn massif, part of the Silvretta Alps in the state of Tirol close to the Swiss border, led to a huge volume of black and grey rocks cascading down the mountain, and created clouds of thick dust visible for miles around, before much of the debris was carried away by a river, authorities said.
"Hundreds of metres of the summit have simply broken off," Christian Walter, head of mountain rescue for the Austrian region of Galtür, told local media.
Geologists told the Austrian news agency APA that the rockfall, which had been predicted for some time, had taken away part of the southern summit, including the crucifix typically found on mountain peaks in the region.
Latest News
- 86,000-year-old human bone found in Laos cave hints at 'failed population' from prehistory
- Thousands of tonnes of rock break off summit of Austrian mountain
- A chaotic re-sorting: Europe's 'seminal shift' is (broadly) moving in the same direction as U.S. politics
- 'God is queer,' says German pastor
- Flashback: What future do we have if the woke warriors destroy our past?
- Justin Trudeau dismisses parental rights as 'far right'
- Anatomy of a scientific scandal: Gender-related stress paper retracted on dubious grounds
- We're Not Finished
- Ukraine War Day #474: American hubris burns on the plains of Zaporozhie
- Desperate: Army, Air Force recruit immigrants with promise of rapid citizenship
- First monsoon shower floods parts of Bengaluru, India
- Deaths caused by dog attacks have more than doubled in the past 2 years in UK
- Grassley reveals FBI form says Joe and Hunter Biden caught on 17 recordings talking to Burisma owner
- Flashback: Five things they don't tell you about slavery
- Navy called in as severe flood levels hit Exuma, The Bahamas
- Russian region recognizes Ukrainian as official language
- More summer floods and State of Emergency in Northwestern Bulgaria
- Horse trailer swept away as Wyoming ranchers capture force of summer flash flood
- Summer flooding across southern Colorado
- Hundreds impacted by flooding in South Trinidad
- A chaotic re-sorting: Europe's 'seminal shift' is (broadly) moving in the same direction as U.S. politics
- Justin Trudeau dismisses parental rights as 'far right'
- Grassley reveals FBI form says Joe and Hunter Biden caught on 17 recordings talking to Burisma owner
- Pentagon document highlights Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Green, along with other conservatives, as security threats
- George Soros hands control of his $25 billion empire to his son Alex
- Burisma executive who allegedly paid Hunter and Joe Biden has 17 recordings of them as 'insurance policy', GOP Senator reveals
- RFK Jr.'s lawsuit spotlights alleged media collusion to censor 'misinformation'
- Three ways the indictment of Donald Trump hurts America
- Witness with evidence of alleged Biden bribery died under 'mysterious circumstances'
- US attempts 'divide and conquer' strategy against BRICS
- Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister, has died at 86
- Analysis: The complex Russian fortifications Ukraine needs to break through in its counter-offensive
- Best of the Web: Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
- On the Ukraine counter-offensive, finally the bull charged
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan claims US plotted against him after Russia deal
- CIA informed Belgium about Ukraine's role in Nord Stream sabotage
- More than ten NATO states don't want Ukraine to join
- WEF calls for AI to rewrite Bible, create 'religions that are actually correct'
- NYT outlines what Ukrainian counteroffensive 'success' means in the West
- Best of the Web: Will the elites ever behave? Aspirational oligarchs could spark a revolution
- 'God is queer,' says German pastor
- We're Not Finished
- Ukraine War Day #474: American hubris burns on the plains of Zaporozhie
- Desperate: Army, Air Force recruit immigrants with promise of rapid citizenship
- Flashback: Five things they don't tell you about slavery
- Russian region recognizes Ukrainian as official language
- More than 46 killed in DR Congo attack
- California moves to provide surrogates to gay male couples in the name of 'fertility equality'
- Nashville school shooter's parents pass ownership of attack 'manifesto' to victims' families
- Ted Kaczynski's connection to MK-Ultra explained
- Ukrainian canal supplying drinking water to Crimea drying up after dam blast
- More than half of world's population supports Russia - Seymour Hersh
- Flashback: By destroying history, Liberals make an example of themselves
- A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
- 'Establishment' asked Facebook to 'censor' Covid posts - Zuckerberg
- 11-year-old British girl shot dead in family's garden in western France
- ESG dystopia: Why corporations are doubling down on woke even as they lose billions
- BBC plans to build 'diverse' workforce to fight off 'liberal bias' claims
- France knife attack: 'Backpack hero' praised for facing attacker
- Greek martial artist saves teen girl from gang of Egyptian sex predators
- 86,000-year-old human bone found in Laos cave hints at 'failed population' from prehistory
- Flashback: What future do we have if the woke warriors destroy our past?
- Defending the Constitution: Why the Founders couldn't abolish slavery
- Best of the Web: King Tutankhamun's 'longer than normal skull, exceedingly large brain' revealed in vivid new facial approximation
- Symbolic connections between the Pashupati Seal and the Lascaux Shaft Scene
- The US in Korea
- Explore 1,400-year-old ruins, submerged in Eastern China - 'Atlantis of China'
- Greek island temple complex reveals 'countless' offerings left by ancient worshippers
- Night fury: Documents detail DHS project to give 'risk scores' to social media users
- Farming came to Africa 7,400 years ago with migrants from Iberia, ancient genomes suggest
- Mysterious homo naledi species may have been the first to bury their dead
- 3D scans shed new light on mysterious Roman burial practice
- Scientists discover 4 new Nazca geoglyphs using AI deep learning
- 15th century manuscript discovered that records 500 year-old standup comedy routine
- Civilization-tracing project authenticates China's 5,000-year history
- Queen Hetepheres' silver bracelets shed light on trade networks in Ancient Egypt
- World War II 'horror bunker' run by infamous Unit 731 discovered in China
- 2,700-year-old petroglyphs depicting people, ships and animals discovered in Sweden
- Lost since 1362: Researchers discover the church of a medieval trading place sunk by legendary tidal surge
- Arctic was warmer, ice-free in summertime 10,000 years ago, Aarhus University study finds
- Anatomy of a scientific scandal: Gender-related stress paper retracted on dubious grounds
- Best of the Web: Complex systems won't survive the competence crisis
- Illuminating the science behind fireflies
- New study shows astronaut brains at risk from space travel
- Air Force official 'misspoke' in tale of AI drone killing human operator in US test mission
- Elon Musk's Neuralink 'brain chips' cleared for 1st in-human trials
- New 'quasi-moon' asteroid 2023 FW13 discovered near Earth, has been travelling alongside our planet since 100 BC
- New study destroys 'doomsday glacier' narrative: Today's ice 8 times THICKER than last 8000 years
- Betelgeuse is being weird again. What gives?
- Information warfare in New York
- Quebec police solve nearly 50-year-old cold case murder of teenager using DNA advancements
- More than 5,000 new species discovered in Pacific deep-sea mining hotspot
- NASA can give 30 minute warning before a killer solar storm hits Earth
- Corporate psychopaths: Unmasking the silent threat to financial stability
- New supernova in the pinwheel galaxy
- New volcano discovered in the Barents Sea
- Space missions set to improve solar storm forecasts using satellite data
- Yellowstone volcano super-eruptions appear to involve multiple explosive events
- Plant cells shown to use mechanical cues to regenerate damaged tissues
- Butterfly 'tree of life' reveals an origin in North America
- Thousands of tonnes of rock break off summit of Austrian mountain
- First monsoon shower floods parts of Bengaluru, India
- Deaths caused by dog attacks have more than doubled in the past 2 years in UK
- Navy called in as severe flood levels hit Exuma, The Bahamas
- More summer floods and State of Emergency in Northwestern Bulgaria
- Horse trailer swept away as Wyoming ranchers capture force of summer flash flood
- Summer flooding across southern Colorado
- Hundreds impacted by flooding in South Trinidad
- Summer downpour floods streets in Hanoi, Vietnam
- Hailstorm causes damage in North Texas
- Flash floods hit Paris street after heavy thunderstorm
- At least one dead as downpours flood eastern Cuba - 14 inches of rain in 24 hours (UPDATE)
- Lightning strikes tree, sends branch crashing through roof in Redding, California
- Video shows lightning strike tree at Mississippi home, splitting it in half
- 11-year-old boy dies in stray dog attack in Kerala, India
- Ivory Coast - Deadly floods and landslides in Abidjan - 9.5 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Three die, farmland and trees damaged as storms sweep across China
- Incessant rainfall triggers flash floods in several parts of Assam, India
- Dozens killed as heavy rain, floods inundate northwestern Pakistan
- Severe storm and floods hit parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and Massachusetts on June 6
- Green meteor fireball shooting across the sky over British Columbia on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the Netherlands and nearby countries on June 4
- Meteor fireball triggers bright flashes and sonic booms as it travels across skies in North Island, New Zealand on June 3
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain on May 29
- Meteor fireball over Deventer in the Netherlands on May 27
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 Brazilian states on May 28
- Two very bright meteor fireballs crossed the Italian skies on May 24
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up sky in an epic spectacle over north Queensland, Australia on May 20 - largest in 35 years with diameter of 3.5 meters (UPDATE)
- Meteor fireball over France on May 19
- Meteor fireball over France on May 18
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 9)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario on May 16
- Londoners report hearing loud 'explosion' during coronation preparations, another 'gigantic bang' is heard less than a week later
- Mysterious 'fireballs' spotted over Japan's Okinawa Prefecture
- Large bolide over Algeria on May 7
- Meteorite strikes through roof of German family's house on April 25
- A meteorite may have crashed through the roof of a New Jersey home on May 8, police say
- Meteor fireball over England, Ireland and Belgium on May 6
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on May 3
- Thousands of averted Covid deaths in Israel: Science fiction
- British cardiologist calls for mRNA vaccines to be suspended due to heart risks
- Marburg virus - Genocide or nothingburger?
- Why are hospitals still using Remdesivir to treat Covid?
- Exclusive: New evidence FDA, CDC hid early data on myocarditis spurs questions of 'criminal coverup'
- Best of the Web: Zero young healthy individuals died of COVID-19, Israeli data show
- Covid vaccines - A colossal failure around the world
- Mother's milk helps baby mouse hearts to develop
- Chronic pain can be objectively measured using brain signals - new research
- A surprising reason why you may need more carbs in your diet
- First US cases of severe drug-resistant ringworm identified - CDC
- How long have you been consuming gene-therapied pork?
- 'Astonishing' rise in Britons with an irregular heartbeat - these are the main warning signs
- Don't let them rewrite history: Ventilators KILLED people...and it was no accident
- WHO warns of 'unusual' surge in severe myocarditis in babies
- UN says confidence in childhood vaccines down 44 percent worldwide
- How low can you go? Forgotten benefits of deep squats
- 'Pandemic stress' has reshaped the placenta of expectant moms - study
- UK charity sounds alarm on soaring blood clot deaths, calls on NHS to publish data it stopped collecting during lockdowns
- Bear Grylls 'embarrassed' by his vegan advocacy and regrets cookbook
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Left-wing extremism linked to psychopathy and narcissism: study
- Dr. George Simon on chronic bitterness and ingratitude
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Women Who Love Psychopaths - A Retrospective and Introspective with Sandra Brown
- Best of the Web: Reality-blindness, and Ethics as Practical Reason
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Scientific American: Social bullying is the best motivator for green behaviour
- A new theory of embodied consciousness - Consciousness begins with feeling, not thinking
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
- Recovered UFO 'distorted space and time,' leaving one investigator 'nauseous and disoriented', attorney for whistleblowers reveals
- Marine vet claims his unit saw hovering UFO being loaded with weapons US forces who threatened them at gunpoint in Indonesia in 2009
- US has 12 or more alien spacecraft, say military and intelligence contractors
- Former Chief Scientist for Air Force Space Command vouches for UFO whistleblower's integrity
- Best of the Web: Las Vegas police spot suspected UFO — and residents claim to see aliens
- SOTT Focus: Intel Officials Say US Has Retrieved Craft of Non-Human Origin
- Best of the Web: NASA task force to hold first meeting on UFO study
- Investigation launched into Missouri nun's body uncorrupted after 4 years
- Stanford professor says aliens have been on earth 'a long time'
- Footage surfaces of 'UFO' over US military base
- Alleged UFO spotted in broad daylight near the Moon
- Russian former international chess boss details his 'alien encounter'
- Infamous California bigfoot footage stabilized using AI
- Texas cattle that died mysteriously had their tongues removed
- Pentagon official published paper suggesting UFO sightings could be probes from an alien mothership
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
- CNN host sues Trump for assault and defamation after town hall
- Mother Nature joking around: Giant phallus-shaped iceberg floating in Conception Bay surprises residents of Dildo, Canada
- White House announces illegal immigration has decreased 90 percent since they redefined it
- How Ireland is celebrating the king's coronation
- Parents who raised kids on Disney movies about rebelling against parents not sure why kids are rebelling against their parents
- With Vice News closing, White House will have to lie to public directly
- Unemployed guy's basement selfie video crushes Fox News in primetime ratings
- Fox News fires the only reason people watch Fox News
- Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
Quote of the Day
Aristotle thought that the brain exists merely to cool blood and is not involved in the process of thinking. This is true only of certain persons.
Recent Comments
During the period from 1961 to 1972, a series of Supreme Court rulings, executive orders, and laws — most critically, the Civil Rights Act of 1964...
So says the old fart Allastair Crooke. Europe it seems is (broadly) moving in the same direction as U.S. politics. The European Élites - like...
Why do freaks like Pastor BadHair get publicity? Why can't idiots like this be left alone under their chosen rock. Do we really need to hear from...
America's Corrupt Legal System - A Danger to All [Link]
The result has been clear: any time meritocracy and diversity come into direct conflict, diversity must take priority. The resulting norms have...