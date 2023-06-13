RESIDENTS in Exuma suffered "severe flooding" over the weekend, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday, adding a Royal Navy vessel has been called in to help pump out water from affected areas.Mr Cooper, Exuma and Ragged Island MP, assured residents that help is on the way to assist with the massive flooding across Exuma."I've spoken with the Minister of Works, the Minister for Local Government, the Island Administrator, the Chief Councillor, RBDF, WSC, NEMA, and the roads contractor to ensure support and collaboration. I thank them all for their cooperation.""The HMBS Lawrence Major has been dispatched to Exuma to bring as many pumps as can be found to pump out as much water as possible away from the pooled areas. We are also engaging heavy equipment to create run-offs."Videos have shown residents driving through deep passages of water, praying their cars would not stall in the flooded areas. One woman screamed in a video posted: "Please don't come on the road if you don't have to."Mr Cooper cautioned residents to be careful when navigating the roads."It is extremely difficult to gauge the depth of the water and where the edges of the road are," Mr Cooper said. "Please be careful. Stay put as much as possible and only travel when necessary."He added a team of professional engineers is expected to assess the situation on the island today and to develop plans to mitigate for the future. Mr Cooper said he will continue to monitor the matter.Although many residents were affected by the heavy flooding one resident in the western part of Exuma said there had been mostly rain in his area but no major flooding.The resident said: "Where I live in my part, I haven't experienced it."Last week, Donald Rolle, the Family Island administrator for Georgetown, Exuma, said torrential rain brought the community's prolonged drainage issues to the fore. Mr Rolle explained the rain and flooding affected several homes and businesses.